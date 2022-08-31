ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is drawing interest from LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid with just one year remaining on his contract... but the Spanish side face competition in Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle for his services

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is attracting interest from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid.

Reports suggest Atletico are preparing a £20million bid for Luiz, who has struggled to cement a place in Steven Gerrard's struggling side as yet this season, although that will likely be rejected in favour of a higher fee.

And it is not just suitors from afar that Villa will need to worry about, with domestic rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle all interested, with reports suggesting Tottenham are joining that list, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JO8bU_0hbnCC2g00
Douglas Luiz (left) has caught the eye of several sides including LaLiga's Atletico Madrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uBQE_0hbnCC2g00
Luiz has 115 appearances for Villa since arriving from Manchester City in 2019

Villa have made a poor start to the 2022-23 season, winning just once and losing three more, and after having established himself as one of the league's better midfielders outside of the top six, Luiz could be tempted by a move away.

The defensive midfielder has nine caps for his national team - where he competes for a place alongside the likes of Casemiro, Fabinho and Fred - and has played 115 times for the west Midlands club, scoring six and assisting eight more.

Luiz, 24, has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Villa Park, which could see the player leave the club this summer, with the Premier League side likely wary of losing him for free next summer.

Atletico signed Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham on Tuesday, replacing Brazilian defender Renan Lodi, who joined the massing ranks of Nottingham Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H63pW_0hbnCC2g00
Sergio Reguilon seals his season-long loan move to Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur

Reguilon had been left out of Antonio Conte's first-team squad, with the manager keen to offload the Spanish international before this week's transfer deadline.

There was some interest from Lazio and also a possibility to stay in the Premier League with Fulham, but the former Real Madrid and Sevilla player was open to a return to Spain.

The Spanish full-back signed for Spurs in the summer of 2020 and has made 67 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wffvx_0hbnCC2g00
The Spanish star played 67 times for Tottenham since joining the club from Real Madrid 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is confident his Man City side can secure a hat-trick of Premier League titles this season... claiming his team is better equipped than when they tried to achieve the same feat in 2019-20

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are in a better frame of mind to fight for three consecutive titles than when they tried to complete the same feat in 2019-20. City could not recover after quickly falling behind Liverpool that season and Guardiola suggested on Friday it was down to a slip in standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcos Alonso officially announced as a Barcelona player after the Spanish full-back's contract at Stamford Bridge was terminated by mutual consent

Barcelona have confirmed the capture of Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso after the Spaniard's contract at Stamford Bridge was terminated by mutual consent. A statement on the Chelsea website read: 'Marcos Alonso has left Chelsea by mutual consent, ending a six-year association with the club in which he lifted plenty of trophies and supplied Blues fans with so many memorable goals.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Casemiro
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

The silence that speaks volumes: It's 12 days since the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel that horrified Britain, and on the streets of Liverpool one man's name is on everyone's lips... Yet his fearsome reputation means few dare help police

Birkdale Court is a smart, gated complex on the outskirts of Liverpool. Many of the flats have balconies and French windows overlooking a private courtyard. Audis, Peugeots and Volvos are parked in the bays. Across the road, where detached houses sell for £500,000, a Mercedes soft-top sits on a drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are far from Manchester City copycats after a perfect start to the season... the Spaniard deserves full credit for setting the standards ahead of grudge match at Man United

Not since Arsene Wenger's defending champions in 2004-05 has an Arsenal side started a season with five straight wins. Back then, the Gunners would go into games with a plan to start strong, score early, and steamroll opponents into submission. It feels as if Arsenal are trying to recreate that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: Harvey Elliott is proof that dreams can come true... turned down by Liverpool at the age of eight, the young star is now running the midfield under Jurgen Klopp - and he won't be fazed by the pressure of the Merseyside derby

The letter arrived on August 24, 2011. That night, Liverpool would play at Exeter in a Carling Cup tie and win 3-1 but, for one young fan, the day began with enormous disappointment. Back then, Harvey Elliott was a little boy with a magic little left foot. He was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Arsenal#Laliga#Spanish#Tottenham#Brazilian#Nottingham Forest
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Huge £150m broadcast deal between Sky and SPFL in jeopardy with Rangers yet to agree an extension ahead of TONIGHT's midnight deadline... but every other top-flight team in Scotland has signed up

The fate of a £150million broadcast deal between Sky and the SPFL hangs in the balance after Rangers left league chiefs sweating over their final decision. Premiership clubs were granted 28 days to deliberate over a new £30m-a-season extension to the current Sky agreement, with a voting deadline set for midnight on Saturday.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Sam Burgess reveals 'I totally lost myself' as the former Souths star opens up on retirement, drug use and playing for a can of coke and pie before returning to the NRL coaching ranks

Former NRL star Sam Burgess has admitted he 'totally lost himself' after retiring due to a chronic shoulder injury in 2019. In a candid interview with The Times, the 33-year-old said he struggled to adapt to a life without routine when he hung up his boots and went down a dark path.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Paris prosecutor's office launches formal investigation into Paul Pogba's alleged extortion saga... after the France star reveals he has long been the target of blackmail attempts and threats from an organised gang

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened a formal judicial investigation into allegations by France midfielder Paul Pogba that he was the target of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday. The formal probe follows preliminary investigations and will look into allegations of blackmail...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen endures a frustrating homecoming in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix as his gearbox fails in the first session... but the army of orange fans will continue to cheer their reigning world champion

Fans pour in like orange lava from station to track, through the marijuana whiff and stroopwafel stalls, for a piece of Max Verstappen. The world champion knows it and has hired a couple of eagle-eyed security guards to be at his side this weekend in Zandvoort, 25 miles west of Amsterdam, where he is under threat from no more menacing an intrusion than autograph hunters and selfie seekers.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

573K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy