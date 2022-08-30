ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) report 30 Illinois counties rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among those counties in southeastern Illinois are Lawrence, Clark, Coles, Edgar, Crawford, Wabash and Wayne. 60 counties are rated at Medium Level. The IDPH is urging all who are eligible to take advantage of the new bivalent booster shots for COVID-19 that have been authorized by the CDC. Those updated booster shots are expected to become available for distribution starting next week. More than 69% of Illinois total population is fully vaccinated according to the latest CDC statistics while the most recent Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) numbers show that 41.5% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
IDPH urges eligible people to get new COVID-19 booster shots

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging all eligible people to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines with the new bivalent booster shots authorized by the CDC. IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says the updated booster shots should be available in Illinois next week. “I urge everyone in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lawrence County, IL
Lawrence County, IL
Health
Lawrence County, IL
Health
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/2/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois officials have announced new measures as part of the ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages in state agencies that provide health and safety services. The state is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Department of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can visit work.illinois.gov to apply and search for jobs by agency, title, and/or county.
ILLINOIS STATE
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Marion County Health Department records COVID-19 related death

The Marion County Health Department has announced the death of a female in her 40s who was COVID-19 positive. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says the woman was a long-term care resident and was not vaccinated. Mallow reports the death is the 215th since the pandemic began. The number of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
ERBA/DCEO 2022 SCHOLARSHIPS

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) in partnership with the Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) has announced that two Lawrence County residents have been named winners of 2022 scholarship awards. Both Harley Swain of Bridgeport and Madison Fulk of St Francisville were picked. The scholarships are given to individuals who are attending colleges and universities located in Illinois. Other selection criteria includes income eligibility and total funding available.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
QUINCY, IL
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
Folks gather in southern Illinois for jazz festival

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three-state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland. It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival and is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo. The Harold S. Jones Fine...
CAIRO, IL
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale

For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
CARBONDALE, IL

