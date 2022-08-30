Read full article on original website
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) report 30 Illinois counties rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among those counties in southeastern Illinois are Lawrence, Clark, Coles, Edgar, Crawford, Wabash and Wayne. 60 counties are rated at Medium Level. The IDPH is urging all who are eligible to take advantage of the new bivalent booster shots for COVID-19 that have been authorized by the CDC. Those updated booster shots are expected to become available for distribution starting next week. More than 69% of Illinois total population is fully vaccinated according to the latest CDC statistics while the most recent Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) numbers show that 41.5% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/2/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois officials have announced new measures as part of the ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages in state agencies that provide health and safety services. The state is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Department of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can visit work.illinois.gov to apply and search for jobs by agency, title, and/or county.
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
Marion County Health Department records COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department has announced the death of a female in her 40s who was COVID-19 positive. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says the woman was a long-term care resident and was not vaccinated. Mallow reports the death is the 215th since the pandemic began. The number of...
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
ERBA/DCEO 2022 SCHOLARSHIPS
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) in partnership with the Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) has announced that two Lawrence County residents have been named winners of 2022 scholarship awards. Both Harley Swain of Bridgeport and Madison Fulk of St Francisville were picked. The scholarships are given to individuals who are attending colleges and universities located in Illinois. Other selection criteria includes income eligibility and total funding available.
Southern Illinois health care hub to target behavioral and physical health needs
ELDORADO, IL — The Egyptian Health Department broke ground on their Integrated Hub (iHub), a facility that will bring behavioral health, substance abuse treatment and prevention and physical health services to southern Illinois. The iHub facility will provide a shared office space for the Integrated Care for Adults and...
Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Folks gather in southern Illinois for jazz festival
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in the three-state region came together this weekend for a jazz festival in the Heartland. It’s called the 3rd Annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival and is taking place at the Fort Defiance Park just south of Cairo. The Harold S. Jones Fine...
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale
For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
