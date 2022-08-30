The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) report 30 Illinois counties rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among those counties in southeastern Illinois are Lawrence, Clark, Coles, Edgar, Crawford, Wabash and Wayne. 60 counties are rated at Medium Level. The IDPH is urging all who are eligible to take advantage of the new bivalent booster shots for COVID-19 that have been authorized by the CDC. Those updated booster shots are expected to become available for distribution starting next week. More than 69% of Illinois total population is fully vaccinated according to the latest CDC statistics while the most recent Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) numbers show that 41.5% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO