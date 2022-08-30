The Labor Day Holiday weekend has arrived and with it, many area communities will host celebrations, festivals and other activities. In Knox County Indiana, the city of Bicknell will hold the 52nd annual Labor Day Heritage Festival. It ramps up Friday with live music at the Southside Park and continues with a softball tournament, yard sales, a car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show, and a high school alumni reception Saturday. The festival continues Sunday and culminates Monday with the annual parade at 12 p.m. EDT. In Illinois in neighboring Crawford County, the Palestine Pioneer Days Labor Day Celebration and Rodeo gets underway Friday with the first rodeo performance. Saturday is full of things happening in the downtown Main Street area of the city starting with the Chuckwagon Breakfast at 7 a.m. and ending with the second PRCA performance. Sunday includes a morning church service and the Miss Labor Day pageant at 2 p.m. It concludes Monday with the annual parade stepping off at 10 a.m. A Labor Day tradition in Lawrence County is the Denison Fire Protection District annual chowder. It is Monday starting at 7 a.m. at the St Francisville fire house and continues until they are sold out. Chowder will be sold by the gallon through drive thru with no personal containers allowed. Duck race raffle tickets can also be purchased at the chowder with the duck race itself scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at River Park in St Francisville.

BICKNELL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO