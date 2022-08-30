Read full article on original website
LAWRENCEVILLE ARREST
Lawrenceville Police Friday arrested 40 year old December Atkins of Lawrenceville on a charge of Probation Violation. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was being held there on $30,000 bond.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARRESTS
The Lawrence County Sheriffs Department Thursday arrested 43 year old Jeffrey Cornwell of rural Bridgeport on 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was being held there on $35,000 bond. They also charged 37 year old Joshua Hall of West York Illinois for Driving While License Suspended after a traffic stop. He was released after posting $2500 bond.
THREE SENTENCED TO PRISON
Lawrence County States Attorney Michael Strange has announced that three people were sentenced to prison terms this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court. 52 year old Steven Workman of Vincennes Indiana pled guilty to Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, a Class 3 Illinois Felony and was given 2 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). 36 year old Amber Rogers of Bridgeport was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was placed on probation, but violated the terms and was given 2 1/2 year in the IDOC. 45 year old Kristi Richards of Lawrenceville was charged with Burglary, a Class 2 Illinois Felony. She was also placed on probation, but violated the terms and was handed 4 years in the IDOC with 1 year of mandatory supervised release. All three must pay all court imposed fines and assessments.
IMPAIRED DRIVER ARRESTED IN SW INDIANA
Indiana State Police report the arrest of an impaired driver Wednesday night in southwestern Indiana. Around 11:30 p.m., a trooper was patrolling US 41 in Gibson County and clocked a 2011 Hyundai passing other vehicles southbound at 100 mph. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver was identified as 18 year old Haley Goodmon of Evansville. An odor of alcohol was detected inside the vehicle. Goodman exhibited signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a chemical test. She was arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and Illegal Consumption of Alcohol and was being held pending bond in the Gibson County Jail.
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
AREA LABOR DAY CELEBRATIONS
The Labor Day Holiday weekend has arrived and with it, many area communities will host celebrations, festivals and other activities. In Knox County Indiana, the city of Bicknell will hold the 52nd annual Labor Day Heritage Festival. It ramps up Friday with live music at the Southside Park and continues with a softball tournament, yard sales, a car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show, and a high school alumni reception Saturday. The festival continues Sunday and culminates Monday with the annual parade at 12 p.m. EDT. In Illinois in neighboring Crawford County, the Palestine Pioneer Days Labor Day Celebration and Rodeo gets underway Friday with the first rodeo performance. Saturday is full of things happening in the downtown Main Street area of the city starting with the Chuckwagon Breakfast at 7 a.m. and ending with the second PRCA performance. Sunday includes a morning church service and the Miss Labor Day pageant at 2 p.m. It concludes Monday with the annual parade stepping off at 10 a.m. A Labor Day tradition in Lawrence County is the Denison Fire Protection District annual chowder. It is Monday starting at 7 a.m. at the St Francisville fire house and continues until they are sold out. Chowder will be sold by the gallon through drive thru with no personal containers allowed. Duck race raffle tickets can also be purchased at the chowder with the duck race itself scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at River Park in St Francisville.
VINCENNES CITY COUNCIL
The Vincennes City Council met in special session Wednesday at City Hall and did pass on a 4-2 vote a resolution for the disbursement of Local Income Tax (LIT) monies to townships and fire districts in Knox County. County government officials had previously moved to implement the tax earlier and approval by the city was also needed. However, the City Council was up against a quick deadline to pass the measure before the date of September 1st and expressed frustration with being given information late and having to schedule a special meeting in order to take action. Monies from the LIT will also go toward county ambulance service.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) report 30 Illinois counties rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among those counties in southeastern Illinois are Lawrence, Clark, Coles, Edgar, Crawford, Wabash and Wayne. 60 counties are rated at Medium Level. The IDPH is urging all who are eligible to take advantage of the new bivalent booster shots for COVID-19 that have been authorized by the CDC. Those updated booster shots are expected to become available for distribution starting next week. More than 69% of Illinois total population is fully vaccinated according to the latest CDC statistics while the most recent Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) numbers show that 41.5% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.
ERBA/DCEO 2022 SCHOLARSHIPS
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) in partnership with the Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA) has announced that two Lawrence County residents have been named winners of 2022 scholarship awards. Both Harley Swain of Bridgeport and Madison Fulk of St Francisville were picked. The scholarships are given to individuals who are attending colleges and universities located in Illinois. Other selection criteria includes income eligibility and total funding available.
FOOTBALL SALUKIS HOME OPENER
The 1-0 Red Hill Football Salukis open their 2022 home football schedule Saturday evening as they host the 1-0 Shelbyville Rams at Red Hill Jr/Sr High School Football Field. Both teams were winners in their openers last week- the Salukis 30-0 over Cerro Gordo and Shelbyville 38-14 over Toledo (Cumberland). Catch all the action on the Legend 99.3 FM and AM 910 with Stewart Brooking and Ryan Shick beginning with the pregame at 5:45 p.m. CDT and the kickoff at 6 p.m.
BRAVES HANDLED BY PARIS CRESTWOOD
It was a tough day Thursday for the Parkview Baseball Braves Thursday at Unit 20 Ballpark in Lawrenceville. They were knocked off 14-1 in 5 innings by visiting Paris Crestwood. They are now 3-9 on the season and return to action Tuesday as they host Marshall in their final home contest.
FOOTBALL INDIANS MAULED BY TIGERS
The Paris Tigers dominated play in the first half Friday racing out to a 27-0 halftime lead enroute to a 60-16 thrashing of the Lawrenceville Football Indians at Paris Friday night. The hosts amassed 368 yards in total offense on the night and scored in double digits in each quarter to pick the win while holding the Tribe to 210 yards in total offense with only 46 yards rushing. The Indians scored all their points in the 3rd quarter on a Bryant Jenkins 48 yard reception for Leyton Ivers and a 3 yard run by Hayden Frey in the loss. With the loss, the Indians fall to 0-2 overall and in the Little Illini Conference (LIC) while Paris improved to 1-1 overall and in the LIC. The Indians return home next Friday to host the Newton Eagles at Ed Loeb Field. Elsewhere in the LIC Newton 11 Casey-Westfield 8.
LADY BRAVES LOSE AT HOME
The Parkview Lady Softball Braves lost at Phil Alsman Field in Lawrenceville Thursday 7-2 to visiting Cumberland. They will close up their home and regular season on Tuesday when they host Marshall, then enter into regional play.
FOOTBALL INDIANS MAKE FIRST ROAD TRIP
The Lawrenceville Football Indians make their first and longest road trip of the season Friday as they head north to Paris to face the Tigers in Little Illini Conference (LIC) play. Both teams are 0-1 after losing their openers last week-the Tribe 36-34 to Olney (Richland Co) and Paris 19-7 to the Casey-Westfield Warriors at Casey. Catch the contest on Lite 103 WAKO beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. CDT and the kickoff at 7 with Steve Anderson and Bill Richardson on the call.
JUNIOR HIGH BASEBALL SALUKIS WIN
The Red Hill Junior High Baseball Salukis continue to play good baseball. They beat West Salem 10-2 Wednesday at West Salem. The Salukis scored 10 runs on 10 hits with only 1 error while limiting West Salem to 2 runs on 6 hits. Baron Young picked up the pitching win and also had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs while Marcus Davis also had 2 hits and 2 RBI. The Red Hill ballclub is now 6-4 on the season and continue their busy schedule Thursday on the road at East Richland (Olney).
GOLF INDIANS TIE FOR 9TH AT OLNEY INVITE
The Lawrenceville-Red Hill Golf Indians tied for 9th in the team standings for the 2022 Olney (Richland Co) Boys Invitational Tournament played Friday at the Richland Golf Club. First place went to the host Tigers with a 319 team total with Effingham St Anthony second with 333, Teutopolis third with 348 and both Flora and Paris tying for fourth with 349. The Indians scored 372 and tied with Robinson for ninth. Medalist on the day was Alex Nealis of the champion Tigers with a low round of 72. The 2022 Olney Girls Invitational Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday September 7th also at the Richland Golf Club.
McDONALDS OUTSTANDING EDUCATOR
McDonalds restaurants around the area including the Lawrenceville location are taking part again in the 3rd annual McDonalds Outstanding Educator Awards. Since 2020, more than $25,000 in cash and prizes have gone to 130 local educators. Members of the community can go online to make a nomination through the deadline date of Friday, September 16th. The awards honor teachers in grades K-12 who show dedication to their students and look to improve their educations. For more information or to make a nomination, visit the McDonalds website-www.surveymonkey.com/r/McDEducator2022.
CUBS PREEMPTED BY INDIAN FOOTBALL
Due to coverage of Lawrenceville Indian football Friday at Paris, the first game of the Chicago Cubs-St Louis Cardinals three game series at Busch Stadium in St Louis will not be heard on Lite 103 WAKO. Coverage of the Cubs continues Saturday with game two. The pregame show will air at 5:40 p.m. CT with the first pitch at 6:15.
