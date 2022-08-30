ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Police Department Investigates Fatal Industrial Accident

Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, VA. – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal industrial accident that occurred on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., police responded to the area for a construction worker who fell off of the roof while working. Preliminary investigation suggests the male victim, was working on the roof when he fell several stories. The victim was transported to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The name is being withheld pending 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification.

APD asks that any witnesses with information regarding this incident contact Detective Steven Riley by phone at 703.746.6225, email stephen.riley@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency number at 703.746.4444.

# # #

Contact Marcel Bassett, Public Information Officer, for media inquiries at Marcel.Bassett@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

This release is available at: Alexandriava.gov/go/3925

