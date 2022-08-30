Read full article on original website
A-K Valley H.S. football notebook: Apollo-Ridge weathers storm in emotional victory
Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba was overcome with emotion, tears flowing down his face, after speaking with his team following a highly emotional 34-19 home victory over Valley on Friday. Injuries to key players and deficits at halftime and in the fourth quarter challenged the Vikings players. But they rallied around...
Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, September 3
DIVISION II-III Team scores (17 teams): 1. Marlington 28, 2. CVCA 70, 3. Tallmadge 136 … 5. Indian Valley 172 … 6. Field 181 … 10. Streetsboro 279 … 12. West Branch 327 … 13. Crestwood 341 … 15. Rootstown 411 … 16. Southeast 428.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
