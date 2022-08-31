ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Salina Post

15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man charged in fatal shooting in Derby

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Derby. 22-year-old Demarc Burgess made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on a charge of second degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $500,000 and attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on September 12th.
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Student arrested after gun found at Wichita East High

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student was arrested on Friday after police say he brought a gun to school. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, a school resource officer (SRO) was notified by a school staff member of a student that was possibly in possession of a […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week. Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man gets over 8 years for killing man, shooting teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for killing a 20-year-old man and shooting a 16-year-old boy in March 2021. DeAdrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months (8.4 years) in prison and 36 months of post-release on Wednesday. The judge also ordered restitution in the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police need help to find shooting victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Charity Blackmon sentenced to 46 years for 2021 murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charity Blackmon, who earlier this year admitted to murdering 54-year-old Merrill Rebus in March 2021, was sentenced on Friday to more than 46 years in prison. Blackmon’s sentence was 554 months for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The sentence...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita parents sentenced for murder of their toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, the two parents who pleaded guilty in July in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden Javonovich, were sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon. Javonovich and Marchant were both sentenced to 322 months, which equals out to 26 years and 10 months. “I want to thank […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
WINFIELD, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
