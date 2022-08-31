Read full article on original website
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
Wichita man arrested after recording device discovered in bathroom
A Wichita man has been arrested after police say he hid a recording device in a home bathroom in the 9200 block of E. Harry.
Wichita man charged in fatal shooting in Derby
A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Derby. 22-year-old Demarc Burgess made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on a charge of second degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $500,000 and attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on September 12th.
Student arrested after gun found at Wichita East High
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student was arrested on Friday after police say he brought a gun to school. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, a school resource officer (SRO) was notified by a school staff member of a student that was possibly in possession of a […]
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week. Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering...
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Wichita man gets over 8 years for killing man, shooting teen
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for killing a 20-year-old man and shooting a 16-year-old boy in March 2021. DeAdrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months (8.4 years) in prison and 36 months of post-release on Wednesday. The judge also ordered restitution in the […]
Wichita police need help to find shooting victim
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
Parents of Wichita toddler who starved to death in 2019 sentenced to more than 26 years
Wichita police found Zaiden Javonovich dead in his bed and his baby brother in dire health on April 11, 2019. Neither boy had been fed enough, authorities have said.
Charity Blackmon sentenced to 46 years for 2021 murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charity Blackmon, who earlier this year admitted to murdering 54-year-old Merrill Rebus in March 2021, was sentenced on Friday to more than 46 years in prison. Blackmon’s sentence was 554 months for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The sentence...
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
Wichita parents sentenced for murder of their toddler
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, the two parents who pleaded guilty in July in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden Javonovich, were sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon. Javonovich and Marchant were both sentenced to 322 months, which equals out to 26 years and 10 months. “I want to thank […]
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The great-granddaughter of the 81-year-old Andover woman killed Sunday is sharing how her family is still wrestling with her death and her brother’s suspected role in it all. Kayla Weir said her great-grandmother, Maryln Harvey, was a huge part of her life and helped raise her and her brother Tristan. She […]
Wichita woman wanted in 2020 homicide
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman they believe is connected with a homicide in 2020.
WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
