Motley Fool
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's margins are superior to nearly any other automaker. Ford is hot on Tesla's tail for a leadership position with the F-150 Lightning entering production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Tesla To Receive Massive Battery Boost From Biggest Battery Supplier
EV battery tech and charging infrastructure are two of the most important aspects of progressing EV adoption, responsible for curing both range anxiety and hesitancy surrounding charging times. While charging infrastructure remains an area beyond the control of many OEMs, batteries are within their purview. To that end, Tesla's much-talked-about 4680 battery cells are set to revolutionize the industry with rapid charging, high energy discharge rates, improved range, cheaper production costs, and better battery life. These new batteries are already found in the Model Y but are set to be rolled out into more products as production ramps up.
TechCrunch
Tesla hiring ‘high-volume’ recruiters in Quebec
A job posting by the global battery-electric brand seeks “an extraordinary recruiter” with “strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”. CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the company could eventually...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen’s new CEO plans to do exactly what got Herbert Diess axed
That saying can apply to many things: A martial artist throwing a punch, a baseball player taking a home-run swing, or a golfer hitting a ball. When it comes to a transition to electric mobility, is it the right strategy?. With Volkswagen having its first new AG CEO take the...
Polestar Is Targeting Porsche 911 With Production Sports Car
Earlier this month, Volvo subsidiary, Polestar revealed that it would take the stunning O2 concept and turn it into the road-legal Polestar 6. We've been eagerly awaiting such an announcement, but there's more to look forward to than just sleek styling. The Polestar 6 will become more than just the...
Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year
The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America
If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.
Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price
Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
Honda, LG to build $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in U.S.
Tokyo — Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday. The plant's site is still undecided, but construction...
CNBC
GM offers to buy out Buick dealers that don't want to invest in EVs
General Motors is offering buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers that don't want to make investments in the brand's transition to exclusively offer all-electric vehicles domestically by 2030. The buyout offers are the latest efforts by GM to accelerate the company's electric vehicle plans and transform its sales network. The company...
Musk Wants Full Self-Driving Before The End Of 2022
Elon Musk was one of the star guests at a recent energy conference in Norway, where he made yet another bold claim. When asked what he's most focused on at the moment, he stated that he wanted to get SpaceX's Starship into orbit and to get Teslas to a point where they can do self-driving. The timeline for both goals is the end of the year.
Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions
DETROIT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey.
TechCrunch
Toyota triples US EV investment in North Carolina
The automaker now plans to spend $3.8 billion, up from the initial $1.3 billion announced, to build a plant near Greensboro, North Carolina. Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina is expected to begin producing batteries for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles in 2025. The additional funding brings Toyota’s global investment to $5.6...
South Korea Is Mad At President Biden Over EV Tax Credits
With the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act by President Biden, electric vehicle tax credits have been extended through 2032. There's just one problem; not all EVs will qualify for them. Of the existing EVs and PHEVs on sale, only around 20 or so will receive the $7,500 credit because the law stipulates that the car must be assembled in North America. This immediately rules out a slew of highly-rated EVs from South Korea, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
These 4 Energy Stocks Are Rising As Russia Cuts Off German Gas Supply
Oil and gas investors are positioning ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The global supply shortages in 2022 have highlighted just how much the world still relies on oil, coal and natural gas. The United States Oil ETF USO dropped 1% but the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE gained...
CarBuzz.com
