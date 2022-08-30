Read full article on original website
Local Non-Profit Offering Helpful Classes for the Community
Local non-profit Barnabas Vision is reaching out to the community with ongoing classes to help Rutherford County residents. Previously, the classes were on Zoom video due to COVID, but they are back to being in-person again…. Some of the classes being offered include…. You don’t have to sign-up ahead of...
Ribbon Cutting: Boro Business Lab in Murfreesboro
Boro Business Lab held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1418 Kensington Square Court, Building F in Murfreesboro. Boro Business Lab helps local businesses get more customers. They make the marketing process simple, straightforward, and affordable. Their clients depend on them to take the marketing tasks off of their plates to focus on what they do best. Proud to be the local marketing firm for businesses in Murfreesboro, TN, and the surrounding area.
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River
The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
Nina Krotulski Won BOTH Awards In Arosa Care's Chili Cook Off
(MURFREESBORO) On Thursday (9/1/2022) Arosa Care, 143 Uptown Square, hosted its first annual Chili Cook Off. Area Director Jodi Jackson said, "All proceeds will benefit the Arosa Grant Circle, a shared community resource designed to help our employees when unusual or unexpected circumstances result in financial hardship." She explained... Judges...
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
POWER NATION, This Weekend on the Rutherford County Line at the Nashville Superspeedway
(WILSON COUNTY, TN) On the Rutherford / Wilson County line this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway, there will be lots of noise and power heard from miles away, as they co-host the Power Nationals, presented by Summit Racing Equipment. The inaugural POWER NATIONALS will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 and...
Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places
(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
FOX 17 News receives concrete proof a Metro teacher was paid for not working
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News received several claims that a former 6th grade teacher at Oliver Middle School was getting paid for work and was not even in the school. This teacher was absent more than Metro’s records show. FOX 17 News obtained records of a...
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
One lucky player scored a massive prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
$2M lottery ticket sold in La Vergne
A Powerball player in La Vergne won a $2 million jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
Love's Travel Center Closed By Driver Slamming Building Twice
(CHRISTIANA, TN) Shortly before 8:30AM Tuesday (9/1/2022) morning, a motorist in a mini-van slammed into the front of Love's Travel Center at 6137 Epps Mill Road at the Buchanan exit 89 off I-24. Employees at the Travel Center told the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office that the driver's foot slipped off...
New Carts and Fully Automated Collection Coming to Spring Hill
• Sept. 6 - Sept. 30, 2022 - Residents will receive a WM waste cart. Please begin using your WM cart immediately as resident-owned containers will no longer be collected after carts are delivered. • Oct. 1, 2022 - All material must be placed inside your WM cart. No trash...
Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie
Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
