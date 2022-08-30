ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Local Non-Profit Offering Helpful Classes for the Community

Local non-profit Barnabas Vision is reaching out to the community with ongoing classes to help Rutherford County residents. Previously, the classes were on Zoom video due to COVID, but they are back to being in-person again…. Some of the classes being offered include…. You don’t have to sign-up ahead of...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Boro Business Lab in Murfreesboro

Boro Business Lab held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 1418 Kensington Square Court, Building F in Murfreesboro. Boro Business Lab helps local businesses get more customers. They make the marketing process simple, straightforward, and affordable. Their clients depend on them to take the marketing tasks off of their plates to focus on what they do best. Proud to be the local marketing firm for businesses in Murfreesboro, TN, and the surrounding area.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN
wpln.org

Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River

The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Nina Krotulski Won BOTH Awards In Arosa Care's Chili Cook Off

(MURFREESBORO) On Thursday (9/1/2022) Arosa Care, 143 Uptown Square, hosted its first annual Chili Cook Off. Area Director Jodi Jackson said, "All proceeds will benefit the Arosa Grant Circle, a shared community resource designed to help our employees when unusual or unexpected circumstances result in financial hardship." She explained... Judges...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Wednesday Shooting on Molloy Lane in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places

(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Love's Travel Center Closed By Driver Slamming Building Twice

(CHRISTIANA, TN) Shortly before 8:30AM Tuesday (9/1/2022) morning, a motorist in a mini-van slammed into the front of Love's Travel Center at 6137 Epps Mill Road at the Buchanan exit 89 off I-24. Employees at the Travel Center told the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office that the driver's foot slipped off...
CHRISTIANA, TN
springhilltn.org

New Carts and Fully Automated Collection Coming to Spring Hill

• Sept. 6 - Sept. 30, 2022 - Residents will receive a WM waste cart. Please begin using your WM cart immediately as resident-owned containers will no longer be collected after carts are delivered. • Oct. 1, 2022 - All material must be placed inside your WM cart. No trash...
SPRING HILL, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Filming takes place in downtown Columbia for upcoming Christmas movie

Christmas appeared early in downtown Columbia during August, with the square turning into a winter wonderland decorated with wreaths, lights, and even a layer of snow. The festive decorations acted as the setting for an upcoming Paramount movie said to feature country music singer Tanya Tucker, who was spotted filming on the square last weekend, from Aug. 20-21. Though details of the movie have not been shared yet, the set design indicated a Christmas movie was in the works.
COLUMBIA, TN

