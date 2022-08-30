Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pro and Con on Retirement of Willie Mays Number By The MetsIBWAAQueens, NY
Related
NY1
What to do in New York City over Labor Day Weekend
Fall may be near, but summer isn’t done with us just yet — and across the five boroughs it’s going out with style over Labor Day Weekend. From music to the arts, festivals and the great outdoors, here’s a quick list of things to do and places to go as we say farewell to another summer in the city.
NY1
Stilt dancing group keeps tradition alive for West Indian American Day Parade
Kaisokah Moko Jumbie USA Inc., a stilt performance group founded in 2010, is marching to the beat of a tradition that stems back before anyone in the group was born. “I see it as something that keeps our young generation off the street,” Jason Edwards, executive director of Kaisokah Moko Jumbie USA Inc., said.
NY1
West Indian Day Parade to have large NYPD presence
Massive crowds are gearing up to pack areas in Brooklyn around Eastern Parkway and Flatbush Avenue for the West Indian Day Parade and other activities. But the NYPD is gearing up as well. “A large presence of uniformed cops and community affairs officers will be present and deployed,” said assistant...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Municipal workers leave over in-office requirement; what to do in NYC over Labor Day Weekend
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. After a bright and mild day, tonight will remain quiet and comfortable. The evening sky...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY1
These streets will close for J'Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade
The West Indian Day Parade and J’Ouvert are returning to Brooklyn on Monday — and a handful of streets will be closed to traffic to make way for the festivities. The city’s official J’Ouvert festival will kick off at Grand Army Plaza at 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 and end at 11 a.m., the NYPD said in a press release.
NY1
City Limits' David Brand talks Bruckner Boulevard rezoning
Outspoken local community members are fiercely opposing a rezoning of Bruckner Boulevard in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx, despite the approval of the City Planning Commission and the support of Mayor Eric Adams. City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez has even received violent threats, the Bronx Times reported, despite her...
NY1
Staten Island to get curbside textile, battery pickup
The city will start picking up Staten Islanders’ used textiles and batteries by appointment this month. The Department of Sanitation is rolling out curbside textile and battery collection as part of a pilot program aimed at expanding its “special waste” collection service, the agency said in a press release Thursday.
NY1
Lease fight unfolds amid battle over future of Upper West Side church
As an elder of West Park Presbyterian Church, Marsha Flowers says the burden and expense of caring for the aging building has taken a toll on the congregation, which is down to 12 people. “We’re going to be out of money. We can’t afford to keep the building running,” Flowers...
RELATED PEOPLE
NY1
Officials rally after another Rikers death
Advocates and officials were back rallying outside of City Hall after another death in city jails. “Anybody charged with any crime here in the city is being subjected to a potential death sentence,” said Queens Councilmember Tiffany Caban, whose district includes Rikers Island. Michael Nieves died Tuesday in city...
NY1
Woman, man killed in separate East Village shootings: NYPD
A woman and a man died after they were shot in separate incidents in the East Village on Thursday, police said. The 25-year-old woman was shot in the head at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place around 5 a.m., the NYPD said. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
NY1
Police officer allegedly assaults 19-year-old woman during arrest in Harlem
A shocking video shows the moment a police officer allegedly slapped a woman while carrying out an arrest in Harlem. A group of officers were arresting 22-year-old Elvin James, who police say was wanted in connection with an attempted murder that happened last week, when 19-year-old Tamani Crum and several other people started interfering with the arrest, the NYPD said.
NY1
Alleged delivery driver killer’s wife indicted on gun charges
The wife of a Queens man accused of killing a Chinese food delivery driver in April was indicted on gun charges by the Queens district attorney Friday. The indictment came after officials found eight illegal weapons — six of them semi-automatic — along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside her Briarwood apartment in June as they were investigating her husband, 51-year-old Glenn Hirsch.
Comments / 0