New York City, NY

NY1

What to do in New York City over Labor Day Weekend

Fall may be near, but summer isn’t done with us just yet — and across the five boroughs it’s going out with style over Labor Day Weekend. From music to the arts, festivals and the great outdoors, here’s a quick list of things to do and places to go as we say farewell to another summer in the city.
NY1

West Indian Day Parade to have large NYPD presence

Massive crowds are gearing up to pack areas in Brooklyn around Eastern Parkway and Flatbush Avenue for the West Indian Day Parade and other activities. But the NYPD is gearing up as well. “A large presence of uniformed cops and community affairs officers will be present and deployed,” said assistant...
NY1

These streets will close for J'Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade

The West Indian Day Parade and J’Ouvert are returning to Brooklyn on Monday — and a handful of streets will be closed to traffic to make way for the festivities. The city’s official J’Ouvert festival will kick off at Grand Army Plaza at 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 and end at 11 a.m., the NYPD said in a press release.
NY1

City Limits' David Brand talks Bruckner Boulevard rezoning

Outspoken local community members are fiercely opposing a rezoning of Bruckner Boulevard in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx, despite the approval of the City Planning Commission and the support of Mayor Eric Adams. City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez has even received violent threats, the Bronx Times reported, despite her...
NY1

Staten Island to get curbside textile, battery pickup

The city will start picking up Staten Islanders’ used textiles and batteries by appointment this month. The Department of Sanitation is rolling out curbside textile and battery collection as part of a pilot program aimed at expanding its “special waste” collection service, the agency said in a press release Thursday.
NY1

Officials rally after another Rikers death

Advocates and officials were back rallying outside of City Hall after another death in city jails. “Anybody charged with any crime here in the city is being subjected to a potential death sentence,” said Queens Councilmember Tiffany Caban, whose district includes Rikers Island. Michael Nieves died Tuesday in city...
NY1

Woman, man killed in separate East Village shootings: NYPD

A woman and a man died after they were shot in separate incidents in the East Village on Thursday, police said. The 25-year-old woman was shot in the head at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place around 5 a.m., the NYPD said. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
NY1

Police officer allegedly assaults 19-year-old woman during arrest in Harlem

A shocking video shows the moment a police officer allegedly slapped a woman while carrying out an arrest in Harlem. A group of officers were arresting 22-year-old Elvin James, who police say was wanted in connection with an attempted murder that happened last week, when 19-year-old Tamani Crum and several other people started interfering with the arrest, the NYPD said.
NY1

Alleged delivery driver killer’s wife indicted on gun charges

The wife of a Queens man accused of killing a Chinese food delivery driver in April was indicted on gun charges by the Queens district attorney Friday. The indictment came after officials found eight illegal weapons — six of them semi-automatic — along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside her Briarwood apartment in June as they were investigating her husband, 51-year-old Glenn Hirsch.
