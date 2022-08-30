RJ Barrett to Utah still on the table?

Clutch Points: “Knicks will continue to pursue Donovan Mitchell. RJ Barrett could be a potential offer depending on the deal. Knicks still have assets they could use [first-round picks and young stars w/c include Grimes, Toppin & Quickley].” – @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/6F50Cq65jz

New Mismatch on RJ Barrett, Donovan Mitchell, Idaho, Letterboxd reviews, and more answers to your mailbag questions.

Knicks' move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell.

RJ Barrett has agreed to an extension with the Knicks.

RJ Barrett's extension with NY and the fallout from that, including what it means for the Jazz and Lakers.

youtu.be/r1KRIVlVffs – 4:56 PM

Knicks 'hopeful' they can pull off Donovan Mitchell trade after RJ Barrett extension but may need third team

Jordan Poole is only becoming more expensive with contracts handed out to Anfernee Simons, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett this summer

Broke it all down right here: nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:06 PM

RJ Barrett's contract extension is a straight four years, per source. No options on the final season.

Wrote about the implications of the RJ Barrett extension for the Knicks and Donovan Mitchell trade talks

Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M. This doesn't mean RJ won't be involved in a Donovan Mitchell deal

#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/rYnYpnYFEJ – 12:26 PM

Knicks' move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell trade update from @Adrian Wojnarowski on @Get Up:

– Jazz covet unprotected draft picks from New York

– Utah has no traction with other teams

– Jazz still value Barrett after extension pic.twitter.com/aBlIz0gFS3 – 11:39 AM

As talks between the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz complicate with an RJ Barrett extension, both teams have decisions to make as we head into the home stretch of the offseason. A story on what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal now looks like

LOCKED ON JAZZ goes live at 8:30 @YouTube

* Is the Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York dead after RJ Barrett signed?

* I argue this puts more pressure on the Knicks than before they signed RJ

* The deal that really tells if Jazz are in rebuild – 10:13 AM

LeBron James and Luka Doncic. – 10:05 AM

We spoke about the RJ Barrett extension, Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell negotiations

Knicks' move with RJ Barrett adds Heat intrigue regarding Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks pushed up their extension decision with RJ Barrett. Will the Heat now do the same with Tyler Herro . . . or continue to weigh the trade market?

Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms – taking him out of any Donovan Mitchell deal, but not ending the possibility of Mitchell landing in NY.

What RJ Barrett needs next

RJ Barrett is first Knick 1st-round pick to sign second deal w/club since 1999; earlier this month, there was pessimism about Jazz-NYK finding common ground on Donovan Mitchell trade if deal didn't include Barrett.

Knicks, RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension, source confirms

Updates from Woj on the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a $120M extension, and how that throws a monkey wrench into the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions.

21 year old — RJ Barrett pic.twitter.com/KUAmh1F4Vi – 11:49 PM

Jazz had coveted RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade talks w/Knicks. Barrett's extension takes him off the table in those talks for obvious reasons, including 'poison pill' provision that makes it very difficult to trade player on rookie extension before extension takes effect.

Either RJ Barrett's agent is trying to get his rich 22 y/o client traded from NYC to SLC (lol) or the Knicks are dangling Barrett's extension as bait to pull Trade Danny off the fence (kinda gross). Basketball!

Knicks signing RJ Barrett to below-max contract extension, leaving Donovan Mitchell talks in limbo

I wrote a detailed article earlier this summer about how people around the league value Barrett & and the complications behind extension negotiations for him.

Footage of RJ Barrett ending the Charlie Ward Curse

Report: Knicks finalizing four-year extension with RJ Barrett, taking him out of Mitchell talks

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Full ESPN story on Knicks guard RJ Barrett finalizing a four-year extension worth up to $120M

League source confirms deal still being finalized between the Knicks and RJ Barrett on a four-year rookie extension worth up to $120 million. This keeps the 22-year-old Barrett in place with the team.

16.3 — Cole Anthony pic.twitter.com/aZlSruCyBI – 11:21 PM

my SCALDING-HOT take: rj barrett is good, his extension is fine, and it in no way complicates donovan mitchell trade talks given the direction in which utah is headed.

$120 million. pic.twitter.com/ggwgfRYZqq – 11:15 PM

As I wrote last month:

~$120M for RJ Barrett feels like an overpay … until you look at the upcoming cap situation and realize it’s virtually impossible to overpay on a rookie extension right now.

theathletic.com/3448724/2022/0… – 11:14 PM

If the Knicks are somehow able to keep Julius Randle and still trade for Donovan Mitchell knowing RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson are also ineligible for trade?

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/6KkGm4ch8o – 11:02 PM

NBA Central: The Utah Jazz rejected a Knicks trade offer of RJ Barrett and 2 unprotected first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell, per @Shams Charania “That was not deemed close enough by the Utah Jazz” pic.twitter.com/DblZd6H3ra -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 30, 2022

According to a source, the Knicks are “hopeful” they can pull off a Mitchell deal without Barrett. The source says the Knicks would not have come to this Barrett decision if they felt it would kill the trade. -via New York Post / August 30, 2022

“Utah never wanted to be the team to pay (Barrett) — let New York overpay for a decent but not top-of-the-line player,” one coaching source said. “But Mitchell can wind up in NY as soon as they come to an agreement on how many No. 1 draft picks are included.” Toppin, shooting guard Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier’s contract are the likeliest trio in a deal along with the picks. -via New York Post / August 30, 2022