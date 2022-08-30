ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave

Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
Palmdale, CA
Cars
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita

A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
ACTON, CA
wjtn.com

California under warnings for extreme heat, fire threats

(NEW YORK) -- Excessive heat and red flag warnings are in effect for much of California this weekend, as the state battles several blazes amid scorching temperatures. Record-high temperatures could be set this Labor Day weekend, from San Diego to Los Angeles and up into Sacramento. Residents in the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Antelope Valley#Hot Weather#Excessive Heat Warning#City Of Palmdale#The Palmdale City Library#E Palmdale Blvd
Secret LA

A Massive Heat Wave Is Rolling To Los Angeles This Labor Day Weekend

Pump up the A/C and break out the fan and sunscreen. Things are heating up in Los Angeles! The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for Southern California from Wednesday morning through Monday evening. Temperatures can reach as high as could reach as high as 108 degrees in certain areas. They also shared tips on how to stay safe during this time: wear lightweight clothing, drink water, do not leave people/pets in vehicles, check on elderly neighbors, family & friends. Get their full recommendations here. LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK – VERY HOT! While it is still several days away, confidence is high for very hot conditions for the #LaborDay weekend. High risk of heat illnesses for most people, especially those active outdoors and without A/C. Please plan accordingly. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2J4l65QeeH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 29, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Grocery distribution event in Lake Los Angeles Sept. 14

LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is hosting a free drive-thru grocery distribution event on Sept. 14 at Stephen Sorensen Park, located at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Signs will be posted directing motorists to the pickup area. To enter the pickup line, motorists must...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road

An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Newhall Aquarium sinking, in need of help

The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center needs immediate funding or it won’t last. A new GoFundMe page for the nonprofit organization on Arch Street indicates a fundraising goal of $75,000 to pay past due rent, utilities and other costs related to animal care, feeding, housing, staff pay, aquarium maintenance, marine creature rescue and more. As of the publishing of this story, $140 had been raised since the page was created on August 14.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy