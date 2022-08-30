Read full article on original website
Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave
Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
SoCal's heat wave continues Sunday, with excessive heat warning in effect through next week
Although the prolonged heat wave is continuing in Southern California through next week, temps are going shoot back up again over the weekend.
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
newsy.com
Southern California Fire Forces Evacuations, Shuts Down Some Roads
In southern California, a brush fire is billowing smoke into the skies near Los Angeles. At more than 5,000 acres and just over a quarter contained, the Route Fire is forcing evacuations near the city of Santa Clarita. But the fire is burning near a reservoir, giving firefighters a leg...
wjtn.com
California under warnings for extreme heat, fire threats
(NEW YORK) -- Excessive heat and red flag warnings are in effect for much of California this weekend, as the state battles several blazes amid scorching temperatures. Record-high temperatures could be set this Labor Day weekend, from San Diego to Los Angeles and up into Sacramento. Residents in the state...
San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain
Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
A Massive Heat Wave Is Rolling To Los Angeles This Labor Day Weekend
Pump up the A/C and break out the fan and sunscreen. Things are heating up in Los Angeles! The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for Southern California from Wednesday morning through Monday evening. Temperatures can reach as high as could reach as high as 108 degrees in certain areas. They also shared tips on how to stay safe during this time: wear lightweight clothing, drink water, do not leave people/pets in vehicles, check on elderly neighbors, family & friends. Get their full recommendations here. LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK – VERY HOT! While it is still several days away, confidence is high for very hot conditions for the #LaborDay weekend. High risk of heat illnesses for most people, especially those active outdoors and without A/C. Please plan accordingly. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2J4l65QeeH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 29, 2022
Heat records set in San Fernando, Antelope valleys at start of prolonged heat wave
Communities in the San Fernando and Antelope valleys hit new records for heat on the date at the start of a prolonged Southern California heat wave.
3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
theavtimes.com
Grocery distribution event in Lake Los Angeles Sept. 14
LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is hosting a free drive-thru grocery distribution event on Sept. 14 at Stephen Sorensen Park, located at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Signs will be posted directing motorists to the pickup area. To enter the pickup line, motorists must...
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
foxla.com
Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave. According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California,...
signalscv.com
Newhall Aquarium sinking, in need of help
The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center needs immediate funding or it won’t last. A new GoFundMe page for the nonprofit organization on Arch Street indicates a fundraising goal of $75,000 to pay past due rent, utilities and other costs related to animal care, feeding, housing, staff pay, aquarium maintenance, marine creature rescue and more. As of the publishing of this story, $140 had been raised since the page was created on August 14.
NBC Los Angeles
Brush Fire Closes 5 Freeway North of Los Angeles, Grows to Over 4,000 Acres
Get the latest information about the Route Fire in our updated story here. Mandatory evacuations on as many as 200 homes were ordered as a brush fire burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles on a day of extreme late-summer heat in Southern California. The Route Fire burned...
Temperature’s Rising, It Isn't Surprising… But Surely Alarming
How this latest heat wave is linked to the climate emergency.
Emergency alert telling all of LA, 'Eastern North Pacific Ocean' to evacuate was sent in 'error': authorities
An immediate evacuation notice from the Emergency Alert System that interrupted regular TV programming in the Los Angeles area Wednesday, telling the entirety of L.A. County and the "Eastern North Pacific Ocean" area to evacuate due to a fire was sent in "error" by Los Angeles County, the Ventura County Sheriff said.
Evacuation notice broadcasted on TV was an 'error', Ventura County deputies say
An evacuation notice informing residents to leave Los Angeles was sent in error, officials said. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the County saw the notice broadcasted on television on Wednesday.
