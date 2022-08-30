Pump up the A/C and break out the fan and sunscreen. Things are heating up in Los Angeles! The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for Southern California from Wednesday morning through Monday evening. Temperatures can reach as high as could reach as high as 108 degrees in certain areas. They also shared tips on how to stay safe during this time: wear lightweight clothing, drink water, do not leave people/pets in vehicles, check on elderly neighbors, family & friends. Get their full recommendations here. LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK – VERY HOT! While it is still several days away, confidence is high for very hot conditions for the #LaborDay weekend. High risk of heat illnesses for most people, especially those active outdoors and without A/C. Please plan accordingly. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2J4l65QeeH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 29, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO