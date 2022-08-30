As No. 2 Ohio State prepares to open the season against No. 5 Notre Dame, the Buckeyes may be without one of their starting wide receivers when they kick off. Third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming is listed as a game-time decision for Ohio State’s season-opener against Notre Dame. Head coach Ryan Day said on Aug. 24 that Fleming dislocated his shoulder during a team scrimmage and added that the Catawissa, Penn., native popped it back in place and proceeded to score two touchdowns.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO