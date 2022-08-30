ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Predictions: BSB Staff Predicts Ohio State Win In Season Opener

There’s been plenty of national and local pundits predicting Ohio State to roll through Notre Dame Saturday, and while it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the game play out that way, I think the season-opener stays in close contest for awhile. For one, the Fighting Irish have...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Julian Fleming Game-Time Decision For Season-Opener Against No. 5 Notre Dame

As No. 2 Ohio State prepares to open the season against No. 5 Notre Dame, the Buckeyes may be without one of their starting wide receivers when they kick off. Third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming is listed as a game-time decision for Ohio State’s season-opener against Notre Dame. Head coach Ryan Day said on Aug. 24 that Fleming dislocated his shoulder during a team scrimmage and added that the Catawissa, Penn., native popped it back in place and proceeded to score two touchdowns.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
buckeyesports.com

Three Questions Asked: Ohio State-Notre Dame

The bright light of the college football season has illuminated the darkness of the offseason, and No. 2 Ohio State’s season is set to kick off against No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Buckeyes are viewed as heavy favorites – by as many as 17.5...
COLUMBUS, OH

