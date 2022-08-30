Read full article on original website
Related
WSU vs. Idaho: 5 Cougar keys with Jack Thompson
PULLMAN -- One of the biggest keys for Washington State to avoid any opening game nightmares against Idaho on Saturday is to stick to its game plan and execute, says Cougar legend Jack Thompson. On the surface, that much seems obvious but it actually goes a lot deeper than that.
ICYMI: Features galore of WSU football players
PULLMAN -- In case you missed it, CF.C has recently produced a number of wide-ranging feature interviews with a number of Washington State players. Most of these interviews were done with players who have not received a ton of attention, and we dove deeper into their background and more. It's the perfect way to catch up on Cougs new and old before the opener tonight!
How to watch: Washington State vs. Idaho
WASHINGTON STATE resumes The Battle of the Palouse on Saturday for the first time since 2016 and it will mark the Cougar debut of Heisman dark horse QB Cameron Ward, and a crimson defense that's created a buzz this offseason. But WSU would be making a mistake to discount Idaho; just ask UW about its loss to Montana last season. Here's how to watch the Cougars' opener.
College Football News
Washington State vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview
Washington State vs Idaho prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Washington State (0-0), Idaho (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Wont Gonzaga Play Washington State?
Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. This week he is asked about travel experiences on the road at SMU, why Gonzaga wont play more in state teams and what are some of the places that fans traveling to Spokane this season need to check ...
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
Transport of Oversized Windmill Loads Through North Idaho and Into Canada to Begin Next Week
LEWISTON - More than 80 oversized loads carrying windmill blades will depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave next week, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Richards Transportation is in the process of delivering windmill blades to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape to be sentenced Wednesday
BOISE, Idaho – A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will be sentenced on Wednesday. Aaron von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern at his Boise apartment in 2021. He was a state representative at the time but later resigned. He was convicted earlier this year, but last week, a judge denied von...
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho cold case of missing woman
LEWISTON, Idaho — Suzanne Timms was heartbroken when she found out Oregon State Police discovered zero additional evidence from their excavation of a gravesite in mid-August, belonging to an unidentified woman found in 1978. Timms desperately needs more evidence to prove that this woman, known as the “Finley Creek Jane Doe,” is her mother – who went missing from Lewiston on Aug. 31, 1976.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy
POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
WSU Police Issue Warning to Students About Employment Scam
PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is warning students to be suspicious of any unsolicited job opportunities after learning of a fraudulent employment scam targeting university students that has become more prevalent nationwide. As part of this fraudulent employment scheme, police say the suspects contact college students via...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two LC Valley Residents Arrested in Pullman on Vehicle Theft and Drug Charges
PULLMAN - Two LC Valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78-year-old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
koze.com
Lewiston business appeals decision allowing homeless shelter along Snake River Avenue
A business owner is seeking judicial review of a Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission decision increasing the likelihood for a proposed Union Gospel Mission 96-bed homeless shelter along Snake River Avenue. According to the petition filed by Barry Barnes, owner of Riverview Marina and Custom Weld Boats, which are about...
KHQ Right Now
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Quickly Douse Brush Fire Near Downtown Palouse
Volunteer Firefighters quickly put out a brush fire near downtown Palouse Wednesday afternoon. Whitman County Fire District 4 Volunteers were called to the fire near the intersection of Whitman and J Streets around 1:30. Volunteers quickly extinguished the flames.
Charges Filed Against Albert Powaukee for Allegedly Vandalizing Zions Bank in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office filed felony charges against Albert Powaukee for his alleged involvement in vandalizing Zions Bank in Lewiston earlier this month. According to a release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the Lewiston Police Department...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0