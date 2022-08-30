ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU vs. Idaho: 5 Cougar keys with Jack Thompson

PULLMAN -- One of the biggest keys for Washington State to avoid any opening game nightmares against Idaho on Saturday is to stick to its game plan and execute, says Cougar legend Jack Thompson. On the surface, that much seems obvious but it actually goes a lot deeper than that.
ICYMI: Features galore of WSU football players

PULLMAN -- In case you missed it, CF.C has recently produced a number of wide-ranging feature interviews with a number of Washington State players. Most of these interviews were done with players who have not received a ton of attention, and we dove deeper into their background and more. It's the perfect way to catch up on Cougs new and old before the opener tonight!
How to watch: Washington State vs. Idaho

WASHINGTON STATE resumes The Battle of the Palouse on Saturday for the first time since 2016 and it will mark the Cougar debut of Heisman dark horse QB Cameron Ward, and a crimson defense that's created a buzz this offseason. But WSU would be making a mistake to discount Idaho; just ask UW about its loss to Montana last season. Here's how to watch the Cougars' opener.
Washington State vs Idaho Prediction, Game Preview

Washington State vs Idaho prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Washington State (0-0), Idaho (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
GonzagaNation.net

Why Wont Gonzaga Play Washington State?

Every week on The Iso podcast Dan Dickau takes an episode to answer viewer submitted questions. This week he is asked about travel experiences on the road at SMU, why Gonzaga wont play more in state teams and what are some of the places that fans traveling to Spokane this season need to check ...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape to be sentenced Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho – A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will be sentenced on Wednesday.  Aaron von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern at his Boise apartment in 2021.  He was a state representative at the time but later resigned.  He was convicted earlier this year, but last week, a judge denied von...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho cold case of missing woman

LEWISTON, Idaho — Suzanne Timms was heartbroken when she found out Oregon State Police discovered zero additional evidence from their excavation of a gravesite in mid-August, belonging to an unidentified woman found in 1978. Timms desperately needs more evidence to prove that this woman, known as the “Finley Creek Jane Doe,” is her mother – who went missing from Lewiston on Aug. 31, 1976.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Corps is watching for trouble near Pomeroy

POMEROY – The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding anyone visiting Illia Dunes or Granite Point on the Snake River near Pomeroy to recreate responsibly. In recent years, large groups of visitors – mostly college-aged – have converged on those areas over Labor Day weekend often leaving trash and creating safety hazards for other visitors.
Big Country News

WSU Police Issue Warning to Students About Employment Scam

PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is warning students to be suspicious of any unsolicited job opportunities after learning of a fraudulent employment scam targeting university students that has become more prevalent nationwide. As part of this fraudulent employment scheme, police say the suspects contact college students via...
pullmanradio.com

Volunteers Quickly Douse Brush Fire Near Downtown Palouse

Volunteer Firefighters quickly put out a brush fire near downtown Palouse Wednesday afternoon. Whitman County Fire District 4 Volunteers were called to the fire near the intersection of Whitman and J Streets around 1:30. Volunteers quickly extinguished the flames.
