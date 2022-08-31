Read full article on original website
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
MARTA’s on-demand pilot Reach program ending Aug. 31 despite rise in ridership
MARTA Reach, six-month pilot program of on-demand transit, ended Aug. 31 – after ridership in the program increased by 50 percent in the last month. MARTA Reach was a joint effort between MARTA and Georgia Tech to explore ways that on-demand transit could complement an existing mass transit network. The pilot program targeted several communities in MARTA’s service area beginning with West Atlanta, Belvedere and the Gillem Logistics Center.
Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call
ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
Savannah Jazz Festival denies firearms-ban policy after gun activist’s latest concern
The gun activist whose complaints may have ended Music Midtown this year has stirred similar but incorrect concerns about the Savannah Jazz Festival banning firearms. The misfire nonetheless shows that gun rights activists remain on the lookout for unlawful weapons bans to test. Held annually in Piedmont Park, Music Midtown...
Atlanta officials propose a solution that could stop illegal garbage dumping
ATLANTA — Areas in Northwest Atlanta are once again witnessing mounds of discarded tires after recent efforts made by the city to alleviate illegal dumping practices. For years, dumping has been an issue concerning the inhabitants of this area. WSB-TV Reporter, Dave Huddleston said, “It didn’t take long for...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
3340 Stillhouse Road SE
Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
Fire contained at downtown Atlanta highrise, officials say
ATLANTA — A fire that broke out at a building in downtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon has been contained, officials say. The large black plume of smoke was visible for miles. Landmark Properties, who operates the building, identified it as The Legacy at Centennial, which is set to open in...
AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper
Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
2 lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road to be closed for bridge inspection
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Update: All lanes are now open. Two lanes on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road will close again on Wednesday night for maintenance crews to finish secondary steel beam inspections, Georgia Department of Transportation announced. The lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5...
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
Stacey Abrams joins conversation surrounding Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center closure
Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams joins the conversation around Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. She blames the closure on Republican incumbent Brian Kemp for his inaction on Medicaid expansion.
