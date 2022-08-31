ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA’s on-demand pilot Reach program ending Aug. 31 despite rise in ridership

MARTA Reach, six-month pilot program of on-demand transit, ended Aug. 31 – after ridership in the program increased by 50 percent in the last month. MARTA Reach was a joint effort between MARTA and Georgia Tech to explore ways that on-demand transit could complement an existing mass transit network. The pilot program targeted several communities in MARTA’s service area beginning with West Atlanta, Belvedere and the Gillem Logistics Center.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call

ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
buckhead.com

3340 Stillhouse Road SE

Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
VININGS, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper

Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
ATLANTA, GA
