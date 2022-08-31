Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Salina man just out of jail arrested after unmarked pursuit
SALINE COUNTY —Two people from Salina were jailed after a pursuit on Interstate 135 Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol contacted Salina police that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎥 Police release video of vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
Man indicted for crash that killed Kansas man, injured family
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kentucky— The man accused of a fatal pedestrian crash involving a family from Nickerson, Kansas on July 5 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The indictment against 33-year-0ld Michael Hurley charges him with one count...
Students face discipline after Kan. school staff forced to use pepper spray
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Security staff at Wichita Southeast High School, 2641 S 127th Street E, were forced to use pepper spray during an incident in the cafeteria on Wednesday. "There was an altercation at the school involving 7 or 8 students during lunch that caused a large crowd to gather," according to USD 259 media relations manager Susan Arensman.
Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Day in Weather History: Salina sizzled in 2000
In 2000, record heat continued to broil parts of central and south-central Kansas. Salina was torched by their hottest temperature ever in the month of September when the mercury soared to a sizzling 110 degrees while Wichita baked in 108 degree heat. This tied Sept. 3, 1947, for the Air Capital's hottest temperature ever for September.
McPherson High School honored by KSHSAA
TOPEKA – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from the...
AIRFest amateur rocket festival this weekend
ARGONIA, Kan. — It's not NASA or Space-X, but if you want to see some of the best amateur rocketry in the nation, Argonia is the place to be this Labor Day weekend. The 28th annual AIRFest will bring flyers from all over the nation to test their rocket-building skills. These are not your typical Estes rockets. Some of these rockets are 15-feet tall or more and fly to 50,000 feet. The Argonia launch facility has been host to LDRS, which is the largest amateur rocket event in the country, and has been featured on the Discovery Channel.
T-Bird teams finish 6th, 9th at Masterson Twilight Invitational
HUTCHINSON - Under the lights to open their 2022 campaign, the Cloud County Community College women's cross country would finish sixth alongside a ninth-place finish from the Cloud County men at the 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Invitational hosted by Hutchinson Community College at Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wind Surge stages comeback, defeats Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Wind Surge comeback late to spoil Jack Flaherty’s rehab start after defeating the Springfield Cardinals by a score of 5-4. Wichita took the lead in the ninth behind a bases-loaded single from Edouard Julien that brought home Anthony Prato and Will Holland. The win is the first of the season for the Wind Surge when trailing after eight innings (1-40).
Health Department: No COVID boosters until new vaccine arrives
RENO COUNTY — The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine was updated on August 31, by the FDA, so that means no boosters can be given to ages 12 or over in Kansas for a little while. "The CDC has recently approved the administration of...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0