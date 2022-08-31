ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc16.com

Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Stark Street Thursday night to remember 26-year-old Ashlee McGill, the woman killed last Saturday morning. Portland police say two drivers were speeding in the area around 5:30 a.m., when one of the drivers jumped the curb, striking...
nbc16.com

Plane that crashed near Scio flew about 100 feet above the ground, report says

EUGENE, Ore. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Tuesday on the deadly plane crash that happened near Scio on August 21. 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was killed in the crash, along with his wife, Amy Jackson. According to the report, witnesses told...
