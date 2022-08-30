ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue

Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
Nick 97.5

Police Charged West Tuscaloosa Shooting Suspect with Attempted Murder

Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a Tuesday morning shooting that left another man in critical condition. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to Creekwood Village Apartments in west Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Extradition#Serial Rapist#University Of Alabama#Fugitive#Police#Violent Crime#Hispanic#Ua#Velazquez Hernandez
Nick 97.5

Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
JACKSON, MS
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Northport Woman Killed in Wreck on Highway 43 Friday

A Northport woman died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 north of Samantha, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Troopers, said the victim was driving a 2019 Ford Edge when she collided head-on with a 2015 Dodge Charger that was being driven by an 18-year-old juvenile.
NORTHPORT, AL
Nick 97.5

Police Looking for Demopolis Man Missing Since Sunday

Police in West Alabama are asking for help finding a Demopolis man who has been missing since Sunday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Persons alert Thursday afternoon for Thomas Taylor, a 48-year-old Demopolis man. Taylor is a 48-year-old Black man described as 5'8" and weighing...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Nick 97.5

Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Northport Wendy's, Investigation Underway

Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northport Friday evening. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant near the intersection of Highways 82 and 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports on an unresponsive person.
NORTHPORT, AL
Nick 97.5

Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student

According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student's Racist Video

Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa

A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

