It is with extreme sadness that Chief Judge Clint Hull of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit announced the passing of Associate Judge William J. Parkhurst August 26, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Judge Parkhurst was appointed Associate Judge for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in 2012. His distinguished judicial career included presiding over court calls in the criminal, family, and juvenile divisions. Judge Parkhurst, however, was best known for his kindness, smiles, and overall humble demeanor. He was admired and respected by all.

KANE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO