Elgin Community College
Elgin Community College volunteers help at Project Backpack to get students ready for the first day of school. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84 host to IDVA director Sept. 9
The Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84 will be host to Illinois Director of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) Terry Prince at its monthly meeting Friday, Sept. 9 beginning at 8 a.m. at 1 E. Benton Street in Downtown Aurora. Director Prince will discuss the services that IDVA has to offer along with answering any questions veterans might have.
Good health view today personal and subjective
Commonly, a profession is a paid occupation, one that involves prolonged training and a formal qualification. Someone talented at a sport, for example, who works diligently at perfecting her skills, is a professional athlete when she gets paid for playing her sport. Most of us could paint a house, and some paint houses for a living, professionally.
Mayor Irvin of Aurora to find growth following defeat
Whether Mayor Richard Irvin’s run for the statehouse put Aurora on the map, a question asked by some, seems irrelevant on the heels of his third-place finish in the Illinois GOP primary. Admittedly, it was a tough loss for Irvin, the city’s first African American mayor. And it’s fair to point out that Irvin isn’t the first gubernatorial candidate to come up short in meeting expectations.
Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Associate Judge William J. Parkhurst Remembered for Radiating Kindness And Positivity
It is with extreme sadness that Chief Judge Clint Hull of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit announced the passing of Associate Judge William J. Parkhurst August 26, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Judge Parkhurst was appointed Associate Judge for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in 2012. His distinguished judicial career included presiding over court calls in the criminal, family, and juvenile divisions. Judge Parkhurst, however, was best known for his kindness, smiles, and overall humble demeanor. He was admired and respected by all.
Yorkville Public Library Youth Services: Events filled
The Yorkville Public Library Youth Service Department will have many events this month. All events will take place at the Library, 902 Game Farm Road, unless otherwise noted. For more information, or to register, call 630-553-4354 or visit www.yorkville.lib.il.us. • Escape Room Adventure. This Escape Adventure will be available all...
Mary Ann Callahan Donna Dallesasse recipient in Batavia
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Donna Dallesasse Award recipient is Mary Anne Callahan, a Batavian who works for Kuhn Counseling Center, P.C. and is an active board and committee volunteer for multiple Batavia organizations. Every year, the Batavia Chamber holds a Harvest Celebration to gather community...
Edward James Olmos
Carousel EducationEdward James OlmosJudson UniversityTom Siebert. Olmos intriguing at Judson’s Inspirational Series. By Tom Siebert Pioneering actor Edward James Olmos shared his intriguing takes on God and country, in addition to giving a well-received shout-out to Chicago’s baseball teams at the Inspirational Series of the World Leaders Forum at Judson University in Elgin on Monday, Aug. 22. “Everyone knows God is a...
Olmos intriguing at Judson’s Inspirational Series
Pioneering actor Edward James Olmos shared his intriguing takes on God and country, in addition to giving a well-received shout-out to Chicago’s baseball teams at the Inspirational Series of the World Leaders Forum at Judson University in Elgin on Monday, Aug. 22. “Everyone knows God is a woman,” Olmos...
Back 2 The Books
Award Carousel Events Kids/YouthAuroraBack 2 The BooksEvents. Aurora Back 2 The Books Event, Nintendo Switch winner. This week, Aiden, a kindergartner at McCleery Elementary School in Aurora, was awarded a Nintendo Switch as part of the Back 2 The Books Event. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3...
Reader’s Voice: Where are our pollinators, friends?
Reading about the mosquito abatement spraying in the Oswego Village Newsletter, makes me wonder if that control is what has eliminated our butterflies and bees this year?. I read a letter to the editor from Ken Mozingo in the local newspapers, Ledger and The Voice, that said exactly what I have observed!
Politics requirement: Respect; busy times still
Politics is a term and function that started many centuries ago, a Greek term and influence at the start of our Western Culture. A quality assessment depends upon interests. Politics will be with us as long as governments exist with potential changes and predominant factions. Problems develop when differences of...
Cop on a Rooftop
Carousel Community FundraiserCop on a RooftopSpecial Olympics Illinois. Oswego Police Department, and other police departments, members participate in the Cop on a Rooftop in Oswego Friday, Aug. 19 to raise funds for Special Olympics. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year...
Government officials and Hispanic small-business owners roundtable discussion in Aurora
Government officials and Hispanic small-business owners held a roundtable discussion Thursday to explore needs of owners, federal funding opportunities and expanding access to resources. Congressman Bill Foster and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood co-sponsored the event at Sergio’s Furniture in downtown Aurora. Guests included Congressman Tony Cardenas of Los Angeles, a...
Reader’s Voice: Reproductive Justice conference online
Fear emboldens right-wing forces that make and use unjust laws to silence the vast majority who support reproductive justice, including the right to choose if and when to have children. Let’s continue to raise our voices and organize! It’s going to take a bold intersectional democratic grassroots movement to overcome...
Rebuild Illinois $3 million: Downtown Aurora
State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, announces $3 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for streetscape improvements for Broadway Avenue in Aurora, which will modernize downtown infrastructure, beautify the area and promote business growth. “Broadway Avenue is the heart of our Aurora community, and it’s time for a makeover,” Hernandez said. “Our...
Reader’s Voice: Noon Lions: Children’s vision tests
Aurora Noon Lions Club just celebrated a big birthday: A century of service. The occasion was marked during a 100th anniversary celebration July 26 at Gaslite Manor Banquets in Aurora. It featured a centennial banquet, recognitions by the City of Aurora and Lions Clubs International, and included cake. Susan Koepke...
One 5B’s Meal Sept. 1 will help youth
The Urban Youth Ministry in Aurora will present a fundraiser to help make a difference in a child’s life one day at a time. The 5B’s meal will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
