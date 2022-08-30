Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Eater
Beloved Egyptian Restaurant Pots Suddenly Closes
After struggling to transition to a cloud kitchen model, beloved Egyptian restaurant Pots in Las Vegas has closed. Three months ago, owner Iman Haggag closed the doors to her brick-and-mortar restaurant after her lease expired and relocated Pots into a 200-square-foot kitchen downtown. After finding herself unable to attract the same customer base she had at her previous location, Haggag tells Eater Vegas that she closed Pots for good on August 31.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Henderson, NV — 15 Top Places!
Henderson in Nevada is the perfect destination for the foodie seeking to go on a gastronomic trip in time for brunch. The city in Clark County is a culinary mecca, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates guaranteed to titillate your palate. From the classic dishes such as pancakes...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Fall Dates for Craft Fest
Local Vendors at the Vintage & Craft Fest. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES FALL DATES FOR CRAFT FEST FEATURING. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for retail, dining, office and health and wellness amenities, invites the community to shop unique gifts and crafts from more than 50 local vendors at its upcoming Craft Fest events this fall.
KDWN
Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas
Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
bestoflasvegas.com
Makers & Finders to expand into Henderson next spring
At Makers & Finders, they’ve found their next spot; soon, they’ll be making spiced lattes and arepas, empanada skillets and shrimp ceviche and garlic chicken with yuca mash. The coffee shop and Latin café is expanding to Valle Verde Drive in Henderson, making a fourth location in the...
knpr
Find the best hot dogs, for example, in this new Las Vegas dining app
Did you know that the time between Independence Day and Labor Day is peak hot dog season?. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, during that period, Americans eat about 7 billion wieners. That’s 818 hot dogs consumed every second. And there’s no shortage of hot spots...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Las Vegas has down-home hospitality to spare
Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, who are better known as the parents of the Jonas Brothers, had one singular goal in mind in opening Nellie’s Southern Kitchen: To pay homage to Paul’s hometown of Belmont, N.C.—and his grandmother, after whom the restaurant is named. That...
‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge
Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Enjoy a singular experience at One Steakhouse in Las Vegas
From appetizers and cocktails to main courses and desserts, One Steakhouse provides one of the most memorable meals you’re likely to have in Vegas. Start with crispy tiger shrimp with cherry pepper aioli, paired with a signature cocktail like the Scorpion Bite (Maker’s Mark, Barrow’s Intense Ginger, grapefruit juice and honey-jalapeño syrup) before moving to Midwestern ranch-provided steaks like filet mignon, cold seafood like tuna poke, and desserts like a raspberry lemon baked Alaska.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home
The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
bestoflasvegas.com
James Beard Award winner set to open new Italian eatery
“We’re doing Italian a little differently, focusing on aperitivo culture and well-prepared, wood-grilled flavors, while keeping pastas and pizzas close to our hearts.”. So says chef Shawn McClain of the mission at highly anticipated Balla Italian Soul, which debuts Sept. 30 at Sahara Las Vegas. The James Beard Award winner is opening the restaurant with his business partners, Richard and Sarah Camarota.
Las Vegas named 4th rudest city in America
Las Vegas has been named the 4th rudest city in America in a national survey done by the website Preply.
vegasmagazine.com
The Best Outdoor Bars And Lounges In Las Vegas
Spend more time outdoors on warm summer nights and cool autumn evenings at these outdoor bars and lounges in Las Vegas. Meet up with friends on a beautiful patio, terracce or deck before heading to a comedy show or convene after dinner to discuss the next move for the night. As summer comes to a close, evenings in Las Vegas dip to the 80's and 70's so take in the fresh air and beverages at these outdoor bars and lounges.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Think you’ve got what it takes? Check out the food challenge at Sickie’s Garage in Las Vegas
Up for a food challenge? Head to Sickie’s Garage and check out the Victory Lap Challenge, a beast of a meal that will stretch the boundaries of every stomach. You’ll definitely want your camera ready when this meal arrives at your table—it starts with patty melts acting as the outer buns and a grilled cheese sandwich acting as the middle bun. In between all this, you’ll find more burger patties, pulled pork, bacon, two fried eggs, fried jalapeños, fried pickles and boneless chicken wings, all smothered with barbecue and sriracha sauces. Add fries and this all comes to—wait for it—861604more than 5 pounds of food.
tourcounsel.com
Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?
Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
‘Order out corridor’ safety proposal brings mixed feelings from Las Vegas community members
A proposal to help keep crime down in Las Vegas could soon be implemented around the city.
cnycentral.com
GALLERY: Today in CNY takes on Milkshakes, with special guests Laura Hand & Peter Hall
Syracuse, NY — Check out the "Strawberry State of Mind" Milkshake. The Today in Central New York team took on the annual 'Undeniably Dairy Shake-off Milkshake Contest" at the 2022 New York State Fair. Click the photo gallery above to check out NBC3's delicious creation!
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
Fox5 KVVU
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 in June spoke with residents at the Desert Garden Condominiums who had no choice but to pack up and leave due to a change in property management. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other community groups stepped in to ensure residents had some help with the relocating process.
