ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Beloved Egyptian Restaurant Pots Suddenly Closes

After struggling to transition to a cloud kitchen model, beloved Egyptian restaurant Pots in Las Vegas has closed. Three months ago, owner Iman Haggag closed the doors to her brick-and-mortar restaurant after her lease expired and relocated Pots into a 200-square-foot kitchen downtown. After finding herself unable to attract the same customer base she had at her previous location, Haggag tells Eater Vegas that she closed Pots for good on August 31.
LAS VEGAS, NV
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Henderson, NV — 15 Top Places!

Henderson in Nevada is the perfect destination for the foodie seeking to go on a gastronomic trip in time for brunch. The city in Clark County is a culinary mecca, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates guaranteed to titillate your palate. From the classic dishes such as pancakes...
HENDERSON, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces Fall Dates for Craft Fest

Local Vendors at the Vintage & Craft Fest. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES FALL DATES FOR CRAFT FEST FEATURING. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for retail, dining, office and health and wellness amenities, invites the community to shop unique gifts and crafts from more than 50 local vendors at its upcoming Craft Fest events this fall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas

Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
New York City, NY
City
Henderson, NY
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
New York State
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
bestoflasvegas.com

Makers & Finders to expand into Henderson next spring

At Makers & Finders, they’ve found their next spot; soon, they’ll be making spiced lattes and arepas, empanada skillets and shrimp ceviche and garlic chicken with yuca mash. The coffee shop and Latin café is expanding to Valle Verde Drive in Henderson, making a fourth location in the...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge

Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bagels#Jerusalem Bagel#Salad#Food Drink#French
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Enjoy a singular experience at One Steakhouse in Las Vegas

From appetizers and cocktails to main courses and desserts, One Steakhouse provides one of the most memorable meals you’re likely to have in Vegas. Start with crispy tiger shrimp with cherry pepper aioli, paired with a signature cocktail like the Scorpion Bite (Maker’s Mark, Barrow’s Intense Ginger, grapefruit juice and honey-jalapeño syrup) before moving to Midwestern ranch-provided steaks like filet mignon, cold seafood like tuna poke, and desserts like a raspberry lemon baked Alaska.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home

The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bestoflasvegas.com

James Beard Award winner set to open new Italian eatery

“We’re doing Italian a little differently, focusing on aperitivo culture and well-prepared, wood-grilled flavors, while keeping pastas and pizzas close to our hearts.”. So says chef Shawn McClain of the mission at highly anticipated Balla Italian Soul, which debuts Sept. 30 at Sahara Las Vegas. The James Beard Award winner is opening the restaurant with his business partners, Richard and Sarah Camarota.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegasmagazine.com

The Best Outdoor Bars And Lounges In Las Vegas

Spend more time outdoors on warm summer nights and cool autumn evenings at these outdoor bars and lounges in Las Vegas. Meet up with friends on a beautiful patio, terracce or deck before heading to a comedy show or convene after dinner to discuss the next move for the night. As summer comes to a close, evenings in Las Vegas dip to the 80's and 70's so take in the fresh air and beverages at these outdoor bars and lounges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Think you’ve got what it takes? Check out the food challenge at Sickie’s Garage in Las Vegas

Up for a food challenge? Head to Sickie’s Garage and check out the Victory Lap Challenge, a beast of a meal that will stretch the boundaries of every stomach. You’ll definitely want your camera ready when this meal arrives at your table—it starts with patty melts acting as the outer buns and a grilled cheese sandwich acting as the middle bun. In between all this, you’ll find more burger patties, pulled pork, bacon, two fried eggs, fried jalapeños, fried pickles and boneless chicken wings, all smothered with barbecue and sriracha sauces. Add fries and this all comes to—wait for it—861604more than 5 pounds of food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tourcounsel.com

Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?

Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
LAS VEGAS, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy