Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Mary Ann Callahan Donna Dallesasse recipient in Batavia
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Donna Dallesasse Award recipient is Mary Anne Callahan, a Batavian who works for Kuhn Counseling Center, P.C. and is an active board and committee volunteer for multiple Batavia organizations. Every year, the Batavia Chamber holds a Harvest Celebration to gather community...
napervillelocal.com
Oktoberfest 2022 To Feature Music, Contests, More At Naper Settlement
Naper Settlement will be abuzz with live polka music, a stein holding contest and other fun activities for Oktoberfest 2022, which is set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Bands will play traditional polka music and rock tunes for the two-day festival. Continue Reading on Patch.
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
Elgin Community College
Elgin Community College volunteers help at Project Backpack to get students ready for the first day of school. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Violence prevention Civic Awareness at Cantigny
Cantigny Park and the League of Women Voters invite the public to their next Civic Awareness Series program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Park Visitors Center. The program, offered in-person and online, will address violence in our communities and how to restore safety. Panelists include Phil Andrew, principal...
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
Family wishes, fond remembrances, part of life
Death and taxes are inevitable. Birth and joy are essential components in life. In this space the objective is to diminish personal positions and offer clarity to bigger elements, bigger than self. Recent family focus prevailed through the death of an older sister, the second of two older sisters to...
thehinsdalean.com
Once upon a time
This old home - The book "Images of America - Hinsdale," by Sandra Williams features this image of a home built in 1912, an impressive Classical Revival at 419 S. Oak St. that sat on five acres of land. "This c. 1920 photograph was taken about the time it was purchased by Philip R. Clarke, prominent Chicago Banker. Clarke served tirelessly for charitable and public projects, raising an estimated $2 billion over his lifetime. In Hinsdale, he led the campaign for the Memorial Building and its construction, his greatest village legacy." The home was torn down recently.
Forgotten History of the Bears at Aurora Public Library District Sept. 7
The end of Summer means back to school, cooler weather, and of course, Chicago Bears football! Whether you follow the team or not, there’s no escaping the intensity of devoted Chicago Bears’ fans. The Bears inspire strong emotions in their fans, and rivals, which is why the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is offering a program that will appeal to Bears’ fans and anyone who is interested in the history of Chicago or the National Football League (NFL).
Aurora special City Council adopts final ward map
The Aurora City Council held a special meeting Monday, Aug. 29, to adopt a final ward map. During the City Council Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Aurora City Council deliberated on several options for potential new ward maps and voted unanimously to pass the redistricting ordinance by selecting proposed Map 2A, with an amendment that shifted several census blocks from Ward 3 to Ward 9.
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
suburbanchicagoland.com
Court victory keeps boy close to his father
When a father gets divorced, it’s usually great if his children live nearby – and that was the situation for an Illinois dad and his 10-year-old son. However, according to court documents, the mother suddenly decided to move with the boy out of state, to North Carolina. Dad...
ourchanginglives.com
Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries
Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
cbs2iowa.com
Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says
DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
kanecountyconnects.com
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'
The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Associate Judge William J. Parkhurst Remembered for Radiating Kindness And Positivity
It is with extreme sadness that Chief Judge Clint Hull of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit announced the passing of Associate Judge William J. Parkhurst August 26, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Judge Parkhurst was appointed Associate Judge for the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit in 2012. His distinguished judicial career included presiding over court calls in the criminal, family, and juvenile divisions. Judge Parkhurst, however, was best known for his kindness, smiles, and overall humble demeanor. He was admired and respected by all.
New Lenox's Silver Cross Hospital provides Will County's first NICU
NEW LENOX (CBS) -- More than 6,800 babies were born in Will County in 2020.But any of those infants needing intensive care were not treated close by.The sick newborns had to be moved to other hospitals miles and miles away.That's not the case anymore. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside Will County's first neonatal intensive care unit. Inside Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, baby Brooke needs extra TLC that she wouldn't have received here if she was born just a few weeks earlier. The hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, only opened at the end of July....
Edward James Olmos
Carousel EducationEdward James OlmosJudson UniversityTom Siebert. Olmos intriguing at Judson’s Inspirational Series. By Tom Siebert Pioneering actor Edward James Olmos shared his intriguing takes on God and country, in addition to giving a well-received shout-out to Chicago’s baseball teams at the Inspirational Series of the World Leaders Forum at Judson University in Elgin on Monday, Aug. 22. “Everyone knows God is a...
Potato pancakes, Mary Jane, and more
Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen (1141 S. Jefferson) is celebrating a staggering 80 years in business today, with special offerings and a cake cutting ceremony at lunchtime. The food is still served cafeteria style and many dishes hearken back to the deli’s earlier days (read Reader senior writer Mike Sula’s take on Manny’s matzo ball soup here) but why change the classics, especially if you’re in love with piles of corned beef stacked on rye? Today’s specials, including a free potato pancake with every sandwich purchase, are available (while supplies last) from 9:30 AM-8 PM. More information is readable at Manny’s Facebook page. (SCJ)
