ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Continues Streak of First-Round Dominance At US Open

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izj1I_0hbmdtS700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOWmy_0hbmdtS700

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty


T he stars were in attendance to see Serena Williams , but it was the GOAT who shined the brightest in her opening match at the US Open.

In what could be her final US Open before she formally evolves from the world of professional tennis, Serena Williams continued her streak of opening night dominance on Monday night (Aug.29).

The vibe at Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens was celebratory as big names like Mike Tyson , Spike Lee, Offset, Oprah, former US President Bill Clinton, and more packed seats for one last glimpse of Williams’ dominance. The vibe for the night was  Serena Williams being given her well-deserved flowers to celebrate years of professional tennis greatness, whether she was victorious or not.

Before the match with 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic, Williams, dressed in a custom all-black Nike ensemble with diamonds in her hair, walked out to what might be the loudest roar of her entire career.

Once the match started, it took some for Williams to get into winning form. In the first set, she was down 4-2 Kovinic before she turned things around with a backhand return that eventually led her to a  6-3, 6-3 comeback victory in straight sets. The win was the 40th time she won an opening match and gave Williams her 366 Grand Slam victory, the most for a woman player.

Serena Williams Got Her Flowers

Following the end of the match, Williams was surprised by CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, who paid homage to the tennis superstar with a special tribute ceremony. A video narrated by Oprah Winfrey was played, and fellow tennis legend Billie Jean King was on hand to salute the GOAT.

“You touched our hearts and minds to be our authentic self,” King told Williams. “To use our voices. To dream big. Thank you for your leadership and commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion and especially for women and women of color. Most of all, thank you for sharing your journey with every single one of us.”

“I could feel it in my chest, and it was a really good feeling. It’s a feeling I will never forget, and that meant a lot to me,” a visibly moved Williams said, acknowledging the energy throughout the night.

Since penning her essay in Vogue Magazine announcing she was “evolving” away from the sport, Williams has received standing ovations at every tournament she has played in.

You can expect that energy to continue when she takes the court with her sister Venus Williams for doubles play and her second singles match against the number two seed in the tournament, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Photo: Newsday LLC / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Thanks Sister Venus In Emotional Speech After Losing Final Tennis Match: Watch

Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens witnessed the curtain call of a lifetime following Serena Williams‘ match with Ajla Tomljanović, 29, on Friday, Sept. 2. Serena, 40, finished her match and, ultimately, her career. After speaking about life after tennis in Vogue magazine, the sports icon took her final bow after being knocked out of the US Open in the third round 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1. The tennis icon gave an emotional speech on the court after the match, shouting out her older Venus Williams. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed,” she said through tears to a roaring audience.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Serena and Venus Williams are handed US Open primetime spot to kickoff the evening play at Arthur Ashe as they face Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the opening round of their first doubles campaign

Venus and Serena Williams will kick off Thursday's evening schedule in Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the US Open doubles draw for the first time since 2014. It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Gayle King
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#Nike#Grand Slam
ABC News

Serena Williams beats Anett Kontaveit in 2nd-round US Open match

Serena Williams won her second-round match of the U.S. Open Wednesday on yet another electric night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, defeating the WTA No. 2-ranked player Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in three sets, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2. After the match, Williams said that "there's still a little bit left" in...
TENNIS
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

77
Followers
605
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy