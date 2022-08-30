Read full article on original website
Rusk, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crockett High School football team will have a game with Rusk High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Try Classes For Free At LiveWell Athletic Club In Lufkin, Texas
If you have never taken group classes with a professional instructor because you were worried about commitment, this might interest you. Livewell Athletic club is offering free classes, even for non-members. They are offering 9 different featured classes during the month of September. Here is your chance to find out...
KTRE
Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
Lufkin ISD Recognizes Students for Excellent Results on AP Exams
Lufkin ISD has released the names of students who have done outstanding jobs on recent Advanced Placement (AP) exams. During the 2021-2022 school year, 457 AP exams were given to 253 Lufkin ISD students. Lufkin High School offers 21 different AP courses ranging from subjects such as computer science to art. AP exams are rated on a 5-point scale with most colleges accepting a grade of 3 or above as acceptable college credit. Fifty-four percent of the students who took the exams made a 3 or higher. With the AP exam, comes some distinguishing honors.
Atkinson Candy Co. unveils new mural in celebration of 90 years
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Atkinson Candy Company is celebrating 90 years of business in Lufkin. The company first opened its doors in 1932 with B.E. and Mable Atkinson starting the business early in the Great Depression. President Eric Atkinson says his grandparents opened the company after his grandfather was laid...
Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant
A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
Friday Night Frenzy Features Douglass, Crockett, and the Dazzlers
We are getting set for our second installment of the KICKS 105 Friday Night Frenzy powered by Kelly's Truck Parts. There were a lot of nailbiters in just the first week of the season. Jasper's last-second touchdown, the Center Roughriders going to 4 overtimes for their victory, and Nacogdoches showing the grit to come from behind to tie the game, only to all in the last few seconds of the game.
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At...
Jasper Community Theatre building deemed unusable and unsavable
Jasper Community Theatre Director Theresa Belew revealed on Tuesday some sad news for local thespians and theater enthusiasts. The building that houses performances has been deemed unusable and unsavable. According to Belew, the building, which is actually an old railroad depot, was already in a declining state, but its Waterloo...
Crockett Police Department Holds Killer Profile Seminar
CROCKETT – Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith held a free seminar profiling serial killer and other profiling indicators Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Crockett Civic Center. Attendees included Crockett police officers, Houston County law enforcement, first responders, county school officials and members of the public. No one under the age of 18 was allowed due to graphic nature of much of the information presented.
Pick Your Own Muscadine Adventure With SFA Gardens In Nacogdoches, Texas
Have you ever had a Muscadine? If not, it may just be the best grape that you have never tasted. They have a thick skin, yet melt in your mouth and you can just spit out the seed. There is a bumper crop this year at the SFA Gardens, and they are offering you a chance to get in on the bounty.
Stallard: Mom just wanted to see me smile
I know some of you will find this hard to believe, but the small photo that runs with the weekly column you see in this space could be much worse. Imagine that face with a scowl. See. I told you so. She’s been gone for a little more than 24...
City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville will celebrate its 150th year or sesquicentennial anniversary this October with a street festival to welcome visitors and natives. Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating...
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month. The organization shined a light on those children as they walked across a gold carpet, being the heroes that they are. The organization serves kids who are currently on treatment or who have completed treatment, as well as families who have lost a child to cancer.
Jacksonville police chief on paid leave following anonymous allegation
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced its chief of police will be on paid leave for the duration of an investigation. Chief of Police Joe Williams requested he be put on paid administrative leave after the city’s administration office received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement released by city leadership, the investigation into the allegation will be conducted by an outside third party and will last for two to three weeks. “in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation.” No further information was provided regarding the situation.
Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s
On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb
Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas
A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Get Delicious Burgers and BBQ from S&T Pit Burgers for Half Price
I'm sure I don't have to point out to you that the price of eating out is going up. Restaurant owners have no choice but to raise their prices since they are having to pay more for their commodities. That's especially true for various cuts of meat. Restaurants, such as...
