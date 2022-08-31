Read full article on original website
Related
Escondido’s Shelter for Homeless Families
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. The county’s recent annual homeless census revealed that the number of families experiencing homelessness in...
City Setting the Stage to Make Old Central Library a Homeless Shelter
The city is quietly preparing to turn part of the long-vacant old Central Library into a homeless shelter. For nine years, the former downtown library has sat empty. For much of that time, advocates have questioned whether the building often surrounded by homeless camps could become a shelter. The city...
Bumper sticker on truck leads to life changing kidney transplant
SAN DIEGO — A bumper sticker on the back of a truck lead to a life changing kidney transplant. In this Zevely Zone, I met the donor and recipient at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Asking a stranger for help can be difficult, especially when the request is a kidney. "I felt pretty rotten," said Annemieke Frost Hutchinson.
KPBS
Humane Society volunteers save hundreds of animals from the Border 32 Fire
When the San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team got deployed to the Border 32 Fire on Wednesday, they arrived to the sun going down in a rural community during a state of emergency. "The first night was, it was chaotic," said Lt. Clinton Ganus with the San Diego Humane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying
With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
KPBS
Chula Vista park closed, clearing encampment and forcing homeless out
Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now closed after bulldozers cleared a homeless encampment on Wednesday morning. Contractors put up an eight-foot fence around the park while Chula Vista city workers demolished tents and cleared trash left behind. The Chula Vista City Council authorized the temporary closure of Harborside Park...
County places flags on county admin center lawn to remember lives lost to overdose
SAN DIEGO -- County health leaders, along with local law enforcement held a press conference Wednesday to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day.
kusi.com
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than 100 beagles will be up for adoption in SoCal after being rescued from breeding facility
More than 100 beagles have landed in San Diego after they were rescued from a breeding facility that planned to sell them to research labs.
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site.
Puros Tacos Cabrones Opens First Spot in National City, With More Locations Planned
Mexican Restaurant Celebrating Grand Opening This Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eccalifornian.com
Sycuan pow wow planned
A special gathering held each year by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the annual Sycuan pow wow is being held Sept. 9-11, and features hundreds of Native Americans from different tribes in North America. In celebration of its 33rd year, Native American designers will be highlighting their jewelry and clothing fashions at its first Sycuan Fashion Show on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool and Cabanas. This year’s fashion show designers include Osamuskwasis, Ro Tree, Ashley Garcia, Disa Tatoosis, JD Customs, Designs by Della, Benjamin Leedom, Cheyleen, Yazzie, Collins Provost-Fields, Aresta Tsosie Paddock, KM Originals and more.
Homeless community living in Harborside Park sue city to try and stop evictions
SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista park near an elementary school was shut down by the city Wednesday over safety concerns about a homeless encampment. The City of Chula Vista and 12 non-profit and agency partners were at Harborside Park Wednesday morning during the evictions to promote housing, social service, detox, and other support services for unsheltered individuals during a "Connect Event".
kusi.com
Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
Family's ranch damaged, animals perish in Border 32 fire
As crews continue to battle the Border 32 fire in Dulzura, some families returned home Thursday to the damage left behind by the wildfire.
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
whereverfamily.com
Kids Free San Diego Returns in October
Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
SD County Animal Services rescues over 100 animals following Border 32 Fire
SD County Animal Services rescues 111 animal as a result of Border 32 Fire. Crew supervisor says terrain make their task that much more difficult. The animals were taken to its Bontia animal shelter.
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego Family Circle offering food assistance program
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Family Circle has announced a food assistance program aimed to help vulnerable members of the community. The California Child and Adult Food Program is available at San Diego Family Circle’s Adult Day Health Center to assist the elderly and chronically impaired adults, according to a news release.
Comments / 0