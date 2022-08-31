A special gathering held each year by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the annual Sycuan pow wow is being held Sept. 9-11, and features hundreds of Native Americans from different tribes in North America. In celebration of its 33rd year, Native American designers will be highlighting their jewelry and clothing fashions at its first Sycuan Fashion Show on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool and Cabanas. This year’s fashion show designers include Osamuskwasis, Ro Tree, Ashley Garcia, Disa Tatoosis, JD Customs, Designs by Della, Benjamin Leedom, Cheyleen, Yazzie, Collins Provost-Fields, Aresta Tsosie Paddock, KM Originals and more.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO