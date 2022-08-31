ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

Bumper sticker on truck leads to life changing kidney transplant

SAN DIEGO — A bumper sticker on the back of a truck lead to a life changing kidney transplant. In this Zevely Zone, I met the donor and recipient at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Asking a stranger for help can be difficult, especially when the request is a kidney. "I felt pretty rotten," said Annemieke Frost Hutchinson.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
San Diego County, CA
Society
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying

With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista park closed, clearing encampment and forcing homeless out

Harborside Park in Chula Vista is now closed after bulldozers cleared a homeless encampment on Wednesday morning. Contractors put up an eight-foot fence around the park while Chula Vista city workers demolished tents and cleared trash left behind. The Chula Vista City Council authorized the temporary closure of Harborside Park...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Charity#The Food Bank#Mission Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
eccalifornian.com

Sycuan pow wow planned

A special gathering held each year by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the annual Sycuan pow wow is being held Sept. 9-11, and features hundreds of Native Americans from different tribes in North America. In celebration of its 33rd year, Native American designers will be highlighting their jewelry and clothing fashions at its first Sycuan Fashion Show on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool and Cabanas. This year’s fashion show designers include Osamuskwasis, Ro Tree, Ashley Garcia, Disa Tatoosis, JD Customs, Designs by Della, Benjamin Leedom, Cheyleen, Yazzie, Collins Provost-Fields, Aresta Tsosie Paddock, KM Originals and more.
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

Homeless community living in Harborside Park sue city to try and stop evictions

SAN DIEGO — A Chula Vista park near an elementary school was shut down by the city Wednesday over safety concerns about a homeless encampment. The City of Chula Vista and 12 non-profit and agency partners were at Harborside Park Wednesday morning during the evictions to promote housing, social service, detox, and other support services for unsheltered individuals during a "Connect Event".
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Beach bonfire ban would affect local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, local businesses have benefitted from the ounce of flexibility allowed by vague firepit laws in San Diego. However, a recent movement in local government to clarify existing laws would eliminate business for these companies. Currently, specific set-ups outside of city firepits allow for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
whereverfamily.com

Kids Free San Diego Returns in October

Family travelers will want to consider San Diego for any travels in October, as the destination prepares for the return of the 11th annual Kids Free San Diego, offering big savings at hotels, restaurants, attractions, museums, tours and transportation companies. The unique deals for kids range from complimentary admission to free meals and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

San Diego Family Circle offering food assistance program

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Family Circle has announced a food assistance program aimed to help vulnerable members of the community. The California Child and Adult Food Program is available at San Diego Family Circle’s Adult Day Health Center to assist the elderly and chronically impaired adults, according to a news release.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy