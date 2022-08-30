ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Township man allegedly assaulted 5 month old baby

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Swatara Township was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a baby. According to a release from the Swatara Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5000 block of Franklin Street to assist EMS units with an unresponsive five-month-old baby.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. “We want Pennsylvanians to celebrate the end of summer with a plan,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin...
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Franklin County cold case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016. Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA

