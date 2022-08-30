Read full article on original website
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
I-81 reopens in Franklin County after second tractor-trailer accident
About 20 minutes after the first accident was cleared, another tractor-trailer crash occurred in the same location, once again closing all lanes of I-81 south.
Tyrone man killed after crashing ATV, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man died from his injuries after police said he crashed his ATV in Centre County Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene Aug. 28 around 4:30 p.m. They reported that 57-year-old John Markel was riding a 2019 Can-Am side by side in Rush Township in the area […]
Swatara Township man allegedly assaulted 5 month old baby
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Swatara Township was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a baby. According to a release from the Swatara Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5000 block of Franklin Street to assist EMS units with an unresponsive five-month-old baby.
One Contractor Missing Following Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg Building Collapse
A contract worker is unaccounted for following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, according to the New Franklin volunteer fire department. The collapse happened at a construction project on the company's campus at 1000 Garber Road in Guilford Township on Tuesday, August 30,...
After large pool of human blood found in Cumberland Co., police and community seek answers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Ashburg Drive is quiet Thursday, nearly a week after a mysterious pool of confirmed human blood was spotted in the neighborhood – and still no answers. “I- I’m in shock,” Paul Kenes told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. He’s lived in the neighborhood...
Berks lawyer charged with conspiring with client to cheat Harrisburg law firm out of $120,000
A Shillington lawyer has been charged with taking $120,000 from an escrow account he set up on behalf of a client who disputed what a Harrisburg law firm claimed as its share of a civil settlement. Berks County detectives, with assistance from Northern Berks Regional police, arrested Michael J. Cammarano,...
PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. “We want Pennsylvanians to celebrate the end of summer with a plan,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin...
Man charged with assaulting referee during Chambersburg game
A man has been charged after allegedly punching a referee during a soccer game, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Franklin County cold case
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016. Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.
Man convicted of assaulting Camp Hill prison guard
A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man of assault related to a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in which he punched a corrections officer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Police: Woman trespasses at UPMC Altoona after being discharged, injures officer
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman faces charges for injuring an officer while she was resisting arrest after trespassing at UPMC Altoona even after being discharged, according to the criminal complaint. On Aug. 24, Ashley Aurandt, 25, of Hollidaysburg, was in the emergency department yelling at officers while she was trying to get her fixed […]
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking
A Harrisburg restaurant owner was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.
