Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
wpln.org
Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River
The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna
KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
williamsonhomepage.com
’Tis the season for Halloween tours, other special outings for Lotz House
To kick off the Halloween season early, the Lotz House is offering evening Ghost Tours of the house on Friday and most Saturday nights beginning Sept. 2 through October. Dates include Sept. 2, 3, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30, and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30 and 31. In addition, Women’s History Tour is scheduled for Sept. 4 and 18 and Oct. 2 and 16. Battlefield Walking Tour is set for Sept. 6 and 27, and Oct. 4.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
McShane Completes Album Indian Lake Active Adult Community in Hendersonville, Tennessee
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — McShane Construction Co. has completed work on Album Indian Lake, located in the heart of the Indian Lake Village in Hendersonville. The community offers 138 units for adults 55 and older. The community is Avenida’s 12th and the second between McShane and Avenida. The property...
Road & Track
This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles
For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
WSMV
9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
williamsonhomepage.com
High school students invited to submit Crime Stoppers logo designs for competition
Crime Stoppers of Williamson County is inviting students in grades 9-12 throughout Williamson County to participate in a logo design competition. “Our organization has been around for a number of years, and it’s time to give our logo an update,” board chair Colon Pope said in a press release. “We thought it would be fun to partner with young people to let their creativity help rebrand this organization that helps keep our community safe.”
macaronikid.com
7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
williamsonhomepage.com
Award winners announced at recent Heritage Ball Patron Party
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County recently held the Heritage Ball Patron Party at the home of Debbie and Michael W. Smith where the organization announced annual winners in three different categories. The Patron Party is the preview for the Heritage Ball, the back-tie fundraiser presented by Lee Company and...
Attention Coffee Lovers: First-of-its-Kind Coffee Festival Coming to Nashville
If you claim to be a coffee fanatic, you better make plans to be a part of Nashville's first coffee festival. We all know someone who can't function unless they have their daily dose of coffee. There are several out there who will say "coffee is life." Well, if you know, or claim to be one of them, you are in for a treat.
Investigation underway after fire damages building at Ramsey Solutions
An investigation is underway after a building at the Ramsey Solutions campus was damaged during a fire late Friday night.
Trash truck causes $10,000 in damages at East Nashville home
An East Nashville homeowner is out thousands of dollars after a garbage truck ripped electrical equipment off the side of her house.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Watertown Bluegrass and Fall Festival Saturday, September 3, 10:00am-3:00pm 211 Public Square, Watertown, TN Watertown Public Square Come out and join in celebrating the beauty of Fall and the showcasing of Bluegrass Pickers from Middle Tennessee. There will be […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
clarksvillenow.com
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
WSMV
‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
