wpln.org

Weekend Adventure: Heartbreak and trash hunks along the Harpeth River

The water levels are low and tensions are running high on a mid-summer paddling trip along the Harpeth River in this audio postcard from WPLN’s Julia Ritchey. It is hot. It is muggy. And I’m already kind of in a fight with the guy I’ve been seeing all summer when we get to the parking lot of Harpeth River State Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna

KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

’Tis the season for Halloween tours, other special outings for Lotz House

To kick off the Halloween season early, the Lotz House is offering evening Ghost Tours of the house on Friday and most Saturday nights beginning Sept. 2 through October. Dates include Sept. 2, 3, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30, and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30 and 31. In addition, Women’s History Tour is scheduled for Sept. 4 and 18 and Oct. 2 and 16. Battlefield Walking Tour is set for Sept. 6 and 27, and Oct. 4.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Road & Track

This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles

For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Free for all ages! Join friends of Barfield Crescent Park in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, ice cream sandwiches and much more awaits at this popular end-of-summer event! Hummingbird Banding is a special part of the event, and will occur from 8:00am-10:00am (depending on the presence of birds).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

High school students invited to submit Crime Stoppers logo designs for competition

Crime Stoppers of Williamson County is inviting students in grades 9-12 throughout Williamson County to participate in a logo design competition. “Our organization has been around for a number of years, and it’s time to give our logo an update,” board chair Colon Pope said in a press release. “We thought it would be fun to partner with young people to let their creativity help rebrand this organization that helps keep our community safe.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
macaronikid.com

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
WBKR

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Award winners announced at recent Heritage Ball Patron Party

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County recently held the Heritage Ball Patron Party at the home of Debbie and Michael W. Smith where the organization announced annual winners in three different categories. The Patron Party is the preview for the Heritage Ball, the back-tie fundraiser presented by Lee Company and...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Watertown Bluegrass and Fall Festival Saturday, September 3, 10:00am-3:00pm 211 Public Square, Watertown, TN Watertown Public Square Come out and join in celebrating the beauty of Fall and the showcasing of Bluegrass Pickers from Middle Tennessee. There will be […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Fill up for Nick’: Smyrna gas station to donate to slain clerk’s family

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Filling up your gas tank in Smyrna next week could help the family of a man killed at work on Tuesday. On Sept. 8, the Twice Daily’s gas station on Stonecrest Parkway will give 50 cents per gallon of gas sold to the family of slain clerk Nick Patterson, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Aug. 30.
SMYRNA, TN

