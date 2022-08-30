ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis wins ‘Build Back Better Regional Challenge’ Grant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. “This was an opportunity for the city, the county and the region to come together and really go after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time. The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

LaunchCode reopens doors following $5M renovation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – National nonprofit LaunchCode has reopened the doors to its headquarters in St. Louis following a $5 million renovation. The company’s headquarters and learning center is located at 4811 Delmar Blvd. LaunchCode first occupied the building in 2015 and then purchased it from the State of Missouri in 2019.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SLU seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine booster trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University is seeking volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19. Researchers are currently enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a Phase 1 vaccine trial designed to test the safety, tolerability, and immune response to investigational second-generation COVID-19 vaccines. The study is enrolling people who have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Homicide detectives called after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:20 p.m. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No other information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Volunteers needed at SLU Clinical trial

Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Nicholas Greek Festival taking place this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival will take place Labor Weekend. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. Monday. It will feature live music, dance performances, and authentic Greek food. The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thousands of menstrual products to be donated to Normandy High School

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of menstrual products will be donated to Normandy High School. Leadership at Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, sent a letter to Procter & Gamble in March outlining their concerns for Black menstruating students in St. Louis and asking them to partner with Title 1 public schools.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled. A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Public Library cardholders can check out free chromebooks for nearly a year

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of Chromebooks are available for cardholders at the St. Louis Public Library to check out for a long period of time. A total of 8,000 hotspots and 1,500 laptops will be able for St. Louisans. In a press release, the library said the technology will help bridge the digital divide. Cardholders can keep the devices until Sept. 30, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Delmar Loop Trolley gets $1.26 million federal grant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East-West Gateway Council of Governments approved a $1.26 million federal grant for the Delmar Loop Trolley. Bi-State Development needs the money to continue operating the trolley in the Delmar Loop. The funding was through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant with a $600,000 local match. The Loop Trolley Transportation Development District will provide that match from its sales tax revenues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

