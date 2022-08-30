Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
KMOV
St. Louis wins ‘Build Back Better Regional Challenge’ Grant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant. “This was an opportunity for the city, the county and the region to come together and really go after...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time. The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years. The...
KMOV
LaunchCode reopens doors following $5M renovation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – National nonprofit LaunchCode has reopened the doors to its headquarters in St. Louis following a $5 million renovation. The company’s headquarters and learning center is located at 4811 Delmar Blvd. LaunchCode first occupied the building in 2015 and then purchased it from the State of Missouri in 2019.
KMOV
SLU seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine booster trial
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University is seeking volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19. Researchers are currently enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a Phase 1 vaccine trial designed to test the safety, tolerability, and immune response to investigational second-generation COVID-19 vaccines. The study is enrolling people who have...
Travelers prepare for delays out of St. Louis airport ahead of Labor Day Weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Many people are heading out of town on Friday for Labor Day weekend. This summer has been full of delays at airports across the country and on Friday, a handful of flights were delayed from Lambert International Airport. Shannah Riley is flying to Atlanta for Labor...
Homicide detectives called after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:20 p.m. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No other information has been released.
Volunteers needed at SLU Clinical trial
Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a $25 million competitive federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant.
St. Louis to be represented on international stage as NASA prepares for Artemis launch
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As NASA prepares for a second launch attempt of its Artemis generation rocket, scientists, engineers and manufacturers from St. Louis will be well represented. Sean Fuller, Gateway Program Manager for International Partners, has more than two decades of experience with NASA. He’s also a 1992...
St. Nicholas Greek Festival taking place this weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival will take place Labor Weekend. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. Monday. It will feature live music, dance performances, and authentic Greek food. The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located...
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T
Thousands of menstrual products to be donated to Normandy High School
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of menstrual products will be donated to Normandy High School. Leadership at Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, sent a letter to Procter & Gamble in March outlining their concerns for Black menstruating students in St. Louis and asking them to partner with Title 1 public schools.
St. Louis region applying for federal funding to reduce deadly car, pedestrian crashes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The organization that plays a large role in transit in the St. Louis metro region is applying for federal funding to study improvements to make the area’s roads safer to travel. Wednesday, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments moved forward with applying for federal infrastructure...
Metro East Planned Parenthood clinic expanding hours to deal with uptick in patients
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) - The Planned Parenthood clinic in the Metro East is expanding its hours after seeing an increase in abortion patients after Roe V. Wade was overturned earlier this year. The clinic in Fairview Heights is moving from 8-hour days to 10-hour days Monday through Friday. On Monday,...
Dog helps woman through battle with cancer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local woman was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. An unlikely friendship with a dog has helped her through tough times.
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled. A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in...
Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rockwood School Board member, Jessica Clark, attended her first board meeting Thursday night since she made controversial comments. Fellow board members, as well as parents and students, criticized her and some parents called for her to resign. Last month, while speaking at an event for...
St. Louis Public Library cardholders can check out free chromebooks for nearly a year
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of Chromebooks are available for cardholders at the St. Louis Public Library to check out for a long period of time. A total of 8,000 hotspots and 1,500 laptops will be able for St. Louisans. In a press release, the library said the technology will help bridge the digital divide. Cardholders can keep the devices until Sept. 30, 2023.
Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
Delmar Loop Trolley gets $1.26 million federal grant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East-West Gateway Council of Governments approved a $1.26 million federal grant for the Delmar Loop Trolley. Bi-State Development needs the money to continue operating the trolley in the Delmar Loop. The funding was through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant with a $600,000 local match. The Loop Trolley Transportation Development District will provide that match from its sales tax revenues.
