Enumclaw, WA

thurstontalk.com

2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide

ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
ORTING, WA
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
OLYMPIA, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
MILL CREEK, WA
seattlemedium.com

Police Shooting in Tacoma

Police are saying that an assault suspect was killed following an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police. At about 12:30 p.m a 911 caller reported his uncle assaulted him at a residence on the 6700 block of South Monroe Street, and Tacoma police were dispatched at about 2 p.m., according to a PCFIT news release from Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. Officers arrived at about 2:20 p.m.
TACOMA, WA

