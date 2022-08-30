Read full article on original website
thurstontalk.com
2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
Chronicle
Death of Woman Found Buried in Cascades Stumps Detectives, But They Have Theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
KOMO News
Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide
ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
Family of another missing Thurston County person expresses concern
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — There have been two other missing person cases within miles where Gabriel Davies was last seen. In 2016, Logan Schindalman went missing off Interstate 5 in Rochester after witnesses say he crashed his car in the median and ran off; in 2019, Matthew Anfeldt went missing while showing unusual behavior and was last seen at a Speedway gas station off Highway 99.
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
KING-5
Missing teen last seen walking near Tenino
Gabriel Davies left his Olympia home for football practice but he never made it. His car was found near Tenino that evening.
3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
q13fox.com
Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
Missing teen last seen walking near Tenino after not showing at football practice
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are searching for an Olympia teen who went missing Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances.”. Gabriel Davies, 16, was last seen walking alone near Tenino at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO also received a tip that Davies was seen walking into Millersylvania State Park.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
q13fox.com
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
seattlemedium.com
Police Shooting in Tacoma
Police are saying that an assault suspect was killed following an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police. At about 12:30 p.m a 911 caller reported his uncle assaulted him at a residence on the 6700 block of South Monroe Street, and Tacoma police were dispatched at about 2 p.m., according to a PCFIT news release from Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. Officers arrived at about 2:20 p.m.
Chronicle
Man Found Dead Underneath Vehicle Was Crushed by It, Thurston County Coroner Says
A man who was found dead underneath a vehicle in Olympia last Saturday afternoon was crushed by it, according to a cause of death released by the Thurston County Coroner on Thursday. The 33-year-old man, later identified as Seth Parker of Olympia, died as a result of "traumatic asphyxia due...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
