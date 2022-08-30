(New London MN-) A New London woman gave a presentation at Goat Ridge Brewery last night, giving her reasons why she would like to see the name of Sibley State Park changed. The park is named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Hastings Sibley, who once hunted in the area. Sibley knew and hunted with Chief Little Crow, but turned against the Dakota leader during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, and led the U.S. military effort to crush the uprising. As former park naturalist, Kelsey Olson spent a lot of time at Sibley State Park and is leading the effort to change the park's name. She says Henry Sibley treated the Dakota unfairly in the aftermath of the war, overseeing rushed trials of Dakota participants...

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO