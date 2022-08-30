SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Arrests Domestic Violence Suspect, Seizes 40 Firearms, 150 Lbs. Illegal Cannabis

Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
JCSO SWAT team busts drug trafficking organization; potential forced labor trafficking
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Wednesday morning, Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to a black-market cannabis growing and processing facility, on the 6000 block of Carberry Creek Road near Applegate Lake in Rural Jacksonville, to assist Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team detectives in servicing a search warrant. Homeland Security Investigations assisted due to concerns of forced labor trafficking and substandard living conditions.
kptv.com
Detectives find 15 forced labor victims, cash and crops at Jackson Co. cannabis farm
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police searched a Jackson County black-market cannabis farm on Wednesday that detectives suspected of using forced labor, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Following a months-long investigation, a police tactical team and Homeland Security investigators served a search warrant on a grow and...
KDRV
45 tons of processed marijuana result of Josephine County search warrants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A find of 45 tons of processed marijuana is the result today of search warrants in Josephine County. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says yesterday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed four search warrants along Rockydale Road for illegal marijuana grow sites. It says...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theashlandchronicle.com
Possible Forced Labor Grow Bust
Task Force Busts Drug Trafficking Organization Marijuana Grow, Destroys 149k Lbs. Processed Illegal Cannabis, 32k Marijuana Plants; Investigators Discover Potential Forced Labor Trafficking. RURAL JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT team responded to a black-market cannabis growing and processing facility early Wednesday morning to assist Illegal Marijuana...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
Klamath Falls News
Two dead following murder-suicide
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive.
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED ON ASSAULT AND BURGLARY CHARGES
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed on assault and burglary charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday. A DCSO report said at 4:45 a.m. a victim said that 43-year old Christopher Jones, who is known to her, entered her house in the 200 block of Southwest Briggs Drive, through a window, and started an altercation. Jones allegedly pushed the victim and punched her on the side of the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ELUDE, DRUG CHARGES
Winston Police jailed a man for elude and drug charges on Saturday. Sergeant Mike Miller said an officer observed a motorcycle traveling on Highway 99 S at a high rate of speed. Miller said the officer paced the bike at 75 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. As he activated his lights, the bike allegedly accelerated as it headed towards Winston.
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
Rapidly spreading wildfire near Weed in Siskiyou County triggers evacuation orders
SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County Friday afternoon has triggered evacuation orders, according to authorities.The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. and has quickly exploded to 200 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.According to some reports, the fire involves homes and a request for a large number of ground fire units with air support has gone out. So far, there has been no official word on the fire from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office or Cal Fire.
oregontoday.net
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Myrtle Creek man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:10 p.m. the man drifted off the roadway on Old Highway 99S near First Street in Dillard. The pickup went airborne and took out a utility pole. It landed upside down in a driveway. Deputies broke out the side window of the truck, and the driver was able to crawl out. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center to be treated. Then the driver was cited for DUII and was released.
Comments / 0