Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Seven finalists named for Colorado Teacher of the Year
Colorado’s seven 2023 Teacher of the Year finalists include three teachers from metro Denver districts, one from Colorado Springs, one from Fort Collins, and two from rural districts.The state education department announced the finalists Thursday and will pick a winner by the end of October. The Teacher of the Year represents Colorado in the national Teacher of the Year competition, becomes a member of a state advisory panel called the Commissioner’s...
boulderjewishnews.org
Weekly Edition: September 2nd, 2022
Shabbat shalom! September has arrived, although the weather in Boulder persists in holding on to summer. Elul is here, though, and the BJN will be publishing information about High Holiday options in the next days and weeks. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with brothers and sisters under attack...
Taste of Colorado, Keystone Oktoberfest, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest to Goatflix and Chill to the Colorado State Fair, there is something for everyone.
Denver recommends closing an alternative high school
A small alternative high school in far northeast Denver could close if the school board follows a recommendation from district leaders.Denver Public Schools leaders are recommending that Montbello Career and Technical High School shutter at the end of this school year, partly to make room for another school. Montbello Career and Technical, which serves students who are off track to graduate, shares a campus with an HBCU-style high school, Robert F....
Denver Hasn’t Seen the Last of Hot-Chick-A-Latte
The eclectic coffee shop featuring bikini’d beauties shut down last week, but Owner Christina Stephens has big comeback plans
5280.com
The Future of Downtown Denver
If you’ve spent time downtown recently, you may have noticed it feels different: quieter, emptier, less vibrant. COVID-19 decimated city centers across the nation as the outbreak spread in early 2020. Denver hasn’t been immune to the ravages. Fewer people meant fewer customers. Shuttered businesses left behind boarded-up storefronts. Streets abandoned by office workers became the domain of an underbelly many Denverites hadn’t seen and raised concerns about safety.
Taste of Colorado is this weekend. Here's what to expect from the event
Denver's annual Taste of Colorado returns this weekend and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of hungry attendees to Civic Center Park. The event will feature 30 food trucks and restaurant vendors, 60 musical acts and the "Greek Theatre speakeasy," featuring local distilleries. It will run from Saturday to...
boulderjewishnews.org
Messinger Gallery Opening: The Photography of Norman Koren
We are thrilled to welcome you to the Messinger Gallery for the opening of a new exhibition by photographer Norman Koren. Norman Koren’s photography attempts to express the hidden life in intricate, often overlooked details of nature, as well as in old towns and buildings that express the deep individuality of their creators. He is especially attracted to complex abstract designs found in the natural environment, such as lichens on rocks, which evoke realms beyond their subject matter—mysterious planets, magical eggs, and sacred mountains to mention a few.
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash payments
(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee voted Wednesday to give $2 million in cash payments to people experiencing homelessness who are women, transgender, and gender non-conforming.
Basic income proposed in Denver to curb homelessness
A new proposed basic income program by the City of Denver would provide financial assistance to some families experiencing homelessness if approved by the council.
5280.com
The Best College Football Bars in Denver
The influx of transplants to Denver over the years has also meant a flood of out-of-state NCAA football fandoms in the Mile High City—with new watch parties, local game day traditions, and, of course, college football bars to match. Local alumni chapters and dedicated fans of dozens of DI universities have staked their claims on various watering holes around town. So, to help you find your alma mater’s mile-high basecamp for fall weekends (and to help you avoid the bars where you maybe wouldn’t want to be seen in your team’s colors), we’ve mapped out tried-and-true spots around Denver to cheer on your team.
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
Brighton daycare owner out $52k after unknowingly hiring unlicensed contractor
After months of construction and a nearly completed project, it turns out the contractor Isabella Maria Caro-Preiss hired to finish her basement, 9Line Construction, is not adequately licensed.
denverite.com
Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?
That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
Former Financier To Open the First Highlands Ranch Teriyaki Madness Shop
Local Denver resident Qing Hammell is opening her third Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop
Columbine student bullied for years through fake Safe2Tell reports
Safe2Tell is an anonymous reporting system that leaders credit as having saved countless lives. Over the last three years, the program in Colorado has received more than 54,000 reports, and more than 800 of those were about plans for school attacks. But CBS Colorado has learned it is also being used as a weapon to bully.Passion Burke, 17, is a senior at Columbine High School. She says her high school experience has been far from normal over the last three years. People have been bullying her anonymously by making fake Safe2Tell tips about her. Countless times, she's been pulled out of...
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
