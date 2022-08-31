Safe2Tell is an anonymous reporting system that leaders credit as having saved countless lives. Over the last three years, the program in Colorado has received more than 54,000 reports, and more than 800 of those were about plans for school attacks. But CBS Colorado has learned it is also being used as a weapon to bully.Passion Burke, 17, is a senior at Columbine High School. She says her high school experience has been far from normal over the last three years. People have been bullying her anonymously by making fake Safe2Tell tips about her. Countless times, she's been pulled out of...

COLUMBINE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO