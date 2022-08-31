Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
The Fed Mulls Launching New Instant Payment System That Could Taper The Use Of Cryptocurrencies In The US
The US Federal Reserve is set to launch “FedNow”, -a service that will enable businesses, individuals and institutions to send payments instantly, offering the same services as cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to a Monday announcement, the technical testing phase for the service is...
cryptopotato.com
FBI Cautions Investors About Risks of Cyberattack Against DeFi Platforms
The Bureau said coding flaws and the open-source nature of the protocols make these platforms vulnerable to cyberattacks. In a public announcement on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned investors about security vulnerabilities in DeFi platforms. It also asked those who suspect that their investments have been stolen to approach the FBI through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or the local FBI office.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto winter teaches tough lessons about custody and taking control
The crypto winter has pumped new life into the adage “Not your keys, not your coins,” particularly after the collapse of some high-profile enterprises like the Celsius Network, whose funds were frozen in June. Just last week, Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier hammered home the point further, warning: “Don’t trust your coins and your private keys to anyone because you don’t know what they’re going to do with it.”
Tornado Cash And The Problem of Bitcoin Mixers
On 8 August 2022, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of Treasury. blacklisted Tornado Cash. The rationale, according to the department, was simple; Tornado Cash was running an illegal crypto service that made it easy for criminals to launder money. The blacklisting of the service made it illegal for any resident or citizen of the United States to send or receive money through the service.
Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lengthy jail sentences for those who he claimed mishandled classified information
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the lengthy jailing of opponents of his who he claimed mishandled classified materials.
Recovering Stolen Cryptocurrency: A Russian Example of What to do
“Currently, more than 10 million Russians have cryptocurrency wallets that hold more than 10 trillion rubles worth of cryptocurrency.”. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Meanwhile, Bloomberg wrote in February that the Kremlin and the government estimate the Russian cryptocurrency market at $214 billion (16.5 trillion rubles at the exchange rate...
What Are Crypto Mortgages and How Do They Work?
Crypto mortgages require a portfolio of digital asset holdings to be collateral. The mortgage company will only agree to the terms of your mortgage when they realize that you have enough liquidity or digital assets to offset the loan. The major benefit of crypto mortgages is that you don’t have to sell your digital assets. Your digital assets will remain intact till the end of the loan period. The interest rate charged by the mortgage company may vary periodically, depending on the value of the cryptocurrency compared to the total amount of money loaned.
komando.com
4 vital steps to protect your online accounts from hackers and scammers
You can never be too safe from cybercriminals, and you need all the help you can get to avoid becoming another victim among countless others. Run a small business? You’re even more exposed to cybercrime. Imagine your hard work being held at ransom by a hacker or your data falling into the hands of the competition. Tap or click here for three security steps every small business needs to take right now.
Benzinga
DeFi's Stablecoins Battle Fallout From Terra, Tornado Cash, and the Ethereum Merge, According to New DappRadar Report
The market for stablecoins has grown significantly over the last two years and is now one of the most vital components of the crypto ecosystem, according to a new report from DappRadar. Following the collapse of Terra in 2022, the industry saw an enormous exodus of wealth from volatile crypto...
Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology
The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
protocol.com
The Fed's new real-time payments network will arrive by next summer
The Federal Reserve's FedNow real-time payments systems will launch between May and July 2023, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said Monday. The Fed has previously given vague timelines for the launch of the service, which will mark the Fed's first new payment rails in decades and allow bill payments, paychecks and other money transfers to move instantaneously.
Crypto Exchange Sues Woman to Get Back $7.2 Million It Sent Her Accidentally
Bank error in your favor, collect $7.2 million? That’s apparently what Thevamanogari Manivel of Australia allegedly thought when Crypto.com, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, accidentally deposited $10.5 million AUD (about $7.2 million) into her account.
