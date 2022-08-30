Read full article on original website
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
Are Investors Undervaluing Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) By 24%?
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Consumer Sector Update for 09/02/2022: CRTD,CTHR,LULU,JOAN
Consumer stocks were adding to their midday retreat, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both dropping 1.2% late in Friday trading. In company news, Creatd (CRTD) was plunging over 28% late in Friday trading, earlier sinking 38% to...
Is Chewy Stock a Buy?
This has been a challenging year for investors. The 40-year high inflation has led to greater economic uncertainty, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 26% year to date. But smart investors understand that bear markets come and go. What's most important to growing your nest egg over the long term is not market timing but identifying quality companies worth buying.
PETS・
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today
One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Technology stocks have been hammered so far in 2022. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down 23% year to date (YTD), the ARK Innovation ETF is down 55%, and many individual stocks are down as much as 75%. Drawdowns such as these can be tough to stomach. However, if you have cash coming in, now is the time to take advantage of falling stock prices and buy stakes in companies when they are trading on the cheap.
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 6, 2022 : KC
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -3.34 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
Is It Time to Sell Etsy Stock?
The Federal Reserve's ongoing moves to raise interest rates in order to curb rising prices across the economy have no doubt had a major negative impact on equity markets. Consequently, some of the top growth stocks of the past several years have been crushed this year, as investors sour on high-multiple stocks in favor of safer companies they believe will do well in a potentially difficult economic environment.
3 Best Stocks to Buy in September
This video is right for you if you're thinking about adding stocks to your portfolio in September. I have selected my three favorites, including The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Tune in to learn why Disney is a good buy, and find out my other two picks. Stock prices used...
Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell in August
The multiyear journey of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) to try to launch a space tourism service took another setback in August, and a growing number of investors and analysts appear to be losing hope. Shares of Virgin Galactic fell 20.6% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company once again pushed back its launch timetable.
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
Warren Buffett's Top Bank Stock Is Down 32% -- Is It a Buy?
Warren Buffett is clearly a fan of bank stocks, but there's one that has been his obvious favorite in recent years. After acquiring a position in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as a result of a particularly savvy financial crisis-era investment, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has continued to put more of its capital into the financial giant. As of the latest information, Berkshire owned more than 1 billion shares of Bank of America, representing a stake of nearly 13%.
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
Alkermes (ALKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alkermes (ALKS) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost...
