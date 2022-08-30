ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Rain Likely for the Ragin' Cajuns Season Opener

Scattered showers and thunderstorms fired up this earlier afternoon, and some have hung around into the early evening hours. And although the bulk of the action will fizzle out by Midnight, a renegade storm or two will be possible through Saturday morning. As we kick off the holiday weekend, rain...
Sunny Skies Yield to Friday Afternoon Rain Chances

For a lot of us across Acadiana, it's been a hot and sunny day. However, a few thunderstorms fired up along the coast this afternoon. Those storms stayed well to the south of Lafayette and drifted into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico this evening.
Annual Stockholders Election for United Water System

Arnaudville, La (KADN)- Clean drinking water is what many of us are accustomed to, but for United Water System customers, that's not the case. For years they've had to settle for either no water or brown water, but now they hope to change things but need other united water customers to help.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana Need 30 Men to Mentor Youth in the Community

Amanda Gary, Enrollment & Match Specialist with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about their September campaign, 30 Guys in 30 Days. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is aiming to recruit 30 Guys in 30 Days, during the month of September, to meet the overwhelming need for male volunteers caused by the pandemic. A few hours, twice a month, is all it takes to make a lasting impact in a young life, and your own. Visit www.acadianabigs.com and help us Erase the Wait!
Meet Magic Mike! LASCC's Pet of the Week

Lynn Bourque, Adoption Coordinator with Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually to share their pet of the week, Magic Mike! Click here to adopt him.
