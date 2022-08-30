Amanda Gary, Enrollment & Match Specialist with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about their September campaign, 30 Guys in 30 Days. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is aiming to recruit 30 Guys in 30 Days, during the month of September, to meet the overwhelming need for male volunteers caused by the pandemic. A few hours, twice a month, is all it takes to make a lasting impact in a young life, and your own. Visit www.acadianabigs.com and help us Erase the Wait!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO