Rain Likely for the Ragin' Cajuns Season Opener
Scattered showers and thunderstorms fired up this earlier afternoon, and some have hung around into the early evening hours. And although the bulk of the action will fizzle out by Midnight, a renegade storm or two will be possible through Saturday morning. As we kick off the holiday weekend, rain...
Sunny Skies Yield to Friday Afternoon Rain Chances
For a lot of us across Acadiana, it's been a hot and sunny day. However, a few thunderstorms fired up along the coast this afternoon. Those storms stayed well to the south of Lafayette and drifted into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico this evening.
Chatting With Chubby Carrier: Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival and the Cajun Waltz with Moriah Hargrave
Grammy Award Winning Zydeco Artist, Chubby Carrier, and Zydeco Dance Instructor, Moriah Hargrave, joined News15 at Noon for the first Thursday of the month to talk and dance Zydeco. The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival. September 3, 2022. Yambilee Festival Grounds. 1939 W Landry Street. Opelousas, LA 70570.
Festival Acadian Et Creole Legacy Series Back Tonight at the Feed & Seed
Pat Mould, VP Programming and Development of Festival Acadian Et Creole, joined News15 at Noon to share about tonight's Legacy Series Discussion. Feed & Seed Lafayette,106 N Grant St, Lafayette, LA 70501.
Annual Stockholders Election for United Water System
Arnaudville, La (KADN)- Clean drinking water is what many of us are accustomed to, but for United Water System customers, that's not the case. For years they've had to settle for either no water or brown water, but now they hope to change things but need other united water customers to help.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana Need 30 Men to Mentor Youth in the Community
Amanda Gary, Enrollment & Match Specialist with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about their September campaign, 30 Guys in 30 Days. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is aiming to recruit 30 Guys in 30 Days, during the month of September, to meet the overwhelming need for male volunteers caused by the pandemic. A few hours, twice a month, is all it takes to make a lasting impact in a young life, and your own. Visit www.acadianabigs.com and help us Erase the Wait!
Grants Received by Opelousas Museum for New Free People of Color Exhibit
The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center is thrilled to announce that that we have received two grants: one from the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area and a Rebirth Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. The support will be used to develop a new exhibit called, Free People of Color...
Meet Magic Mike! LASCC's Pet of the Week
Lynn Bourque, Adoption Coordinator with Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually to share their pet of the week, Magic Mike! Click here to adopt him.
