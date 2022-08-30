ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Tether fights back against insolvency claims, EU struggles to curb inflation

By Christian Nwobodo
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Markets Insider

'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini warns an epic market crash is likely - and he fears a toxic combo of inflation, unemployment, and recession

Nouriel Roubini warned the US economy faces a huge market crash and stagflationary debt crisis. The economist said inflation could spiral if the Fed doesn't raise interest rates high enough. However, rate hikes may slow growth, raise unemployment, and cause headaches for borrowers, he said. Nouriel Roubini warned investors to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed Chairman warns of ‘pain to come’ for US households as he outlines plan to tackle inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that of “pain to come” for US households as he outlined plans for the central bank to tackle inflation at a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.Mr Powell made the announcement during theJackson Hole Economic Symposium as the Federal Reserve has attempted to combat prices that have risen in the past year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The chairman of the central bank of the United States said that reducing prices would require economic growth that is below normal trends.“While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labour market conditions will bring down inflation, they...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

FASB crypto accounting rules to exclude NFTs, some stablecoins – WSJ

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) will not include NFTs and some stablecoins in its crypto accounting review, The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 31, citing sources. According to the report, the FASB rule will cover digital assets that are intangible, fungible, and don’t carry any contractual rights to...
MARKETS
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
cryptoslate.com

Despite market downturn, US sees 44% increase in retail crypto investors

The crypto winter has not dampened the interest and trust of Americans in the cryptocurrency sector, according to a Crypto Pulse survey of 28,000 institutional and retail investors across 23 countries. The research was an initiative of the London-headquartered crypto exchange Bitstamp. In the U.S., 61% of retail respondents said...
RETAIL
cryptoslate.com

Crypto community lambasts dydx’s new facial verification requirement

Decentralized exchange dYdX (DYDX) has discontinued its new $25 deposit promo citing “overwhelming demand,” and denied claims that the DEX now required users’ verification. The DEX had drawn the ire of the crypto community after it requested participants in the $25 deposit bonus to carry out a...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Lower US job gain in August could aid Fed's inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy number of jobs last month, yet slowed their hiring enough to potentially help the Federal Reserve in its fight to reduce raging inflation. The economy gained 315,000 jobs in August, a still-solid figure that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. Yet that increase was also an encouraging sign: It reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who are looking for work. “It’s a very positive report and still holds open the possibility for a soft landing,” said Ellen Gaske, an economist at PGIM Fixed Income, referring to the Fed’s goal of slowing the economy enough to cool inflation without going so far as to cause a recession. Prices are rising at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years, which has handed congressional Republicans a hammer to use against Democrats in the fall congressional elections. Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady noted Friday that rising wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, leaving Americans with “shrinking paychecks.”
BUSINESS

