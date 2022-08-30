CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Tether fights back against insolvency claims, EU struggles to curb inflation

Read full article on original website
'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini warns an epic market crash is likely - and he fears a toxic combo of inflation, unemployment, and recession
Nouriel Roubini warned the US economy faces a huge market crash and stagflationary debt crisis. The economist said inflation could spiral if the Fed doesn't raise interest rates high enough. However, rate hikes may slow growth, raise unemployment, and cause headaches for borrowers, he said. Nouriel Roubini warned investors to...
Biden's Policies Are Making the Fed’s Fight Against Inflation Even Tougher
High inflation in the U.S. has been a concern for both the Federal Reserve as well as the Biden administration. However, while the Fed has embarked on the most aggressive tightening in decades, the Biden administration continues to pursue accommodative fiscal policies, even if not to the scale that we saw in 2021.
Fed Chairman warns of ‘pain to come’ for US households as he outlines plan to tackle inflation
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that of “pain to come” for US households as he outlined plans for the central bank to tackle inflation at a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.Mr Powell made the announcement during theJackson Hole Economic Symposium as the Federal Reserve has attempted to combat prices that have risen in the past year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The chairman of the central bank of the United States said that reducing prices would require economic growth that is below normal trends.“While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labour market conditions will bring down inflation, they...
The Fed's plan to fight inflation is working — and the latest data should silence some haters
The US added 315,000 payrolls in August, beating the forecast for 300,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, missing estimates. The report signals hiring is shifting into a lower gear as rising rates and easing demand curb growth. This article is part of Talent Insider, a series containing...
cryptoslate.com
FASB crypto accounting rules to exclude NFTs, some stablecoins – WSJ
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) will not include NFTs and some stablecoins in its crypto accounting review, The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 31, citing sources. According to the report, the FASB rule will cover digital assets that are intangible, fungible, and don’t carry any contractual rights to...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
The stock market could still see a decade of the 'roaring 20's' despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS
The stock market could still experience a roaring 20's-like decade despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS. That's an unpopular view given that many on Wall Street are still worried about the potential for 1970's-like stagflation. "The rest of this decade will very likely look very different...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
Mortgage rates rise again after Fed says it will take 'forceful' steps to curb inflation
Mortgage rates continued to climb this week following comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank is taking "forceful and rapid" steps to reduce inflation and slow the economy.
‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians
It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
The 'Goldilocks' August jobs report all but confirms a 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed later this month
The "Goldilocks" August jobs report all but confirms the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points later this month, ING said. After its outsized interest rate hike this month, the Fed will slow future rate hikes to 50 or 25 basis points. "3.5mn jobs have been created in...
Gasoline price drop restrains U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation brakes sharply
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July as falling gasoline prices hurt sales at service stations, but monthly inflation slowed sharply, which could reduce the need for the Federal Reserve to deliver another three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike next month.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin maximalist Saylor getting sued for tax fraud, volatility expected ahead of Ethereum’s Merge
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Aug. 31 includes US Congress asking 5 crypto exchanges to explain how they are combatting crypto fraud, Michael Saylor getting sued for tax fraud in Washington, and Christopher Hamilton being extradited to the U.S. for trial on OneCoin Scam. CryptoSlate Top Stories. In...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Saylor claps back at tax fraud allegations; USDT and USDC at war for market dominance
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 1 includes Michael Saylor disagreeing with allegations of tax avoidance, U.S. probing Binance over AML compliance since 2020, Celsius asking to return $210 million to creditors, and OpenSea supporting only NFTs on PoS post-merge. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Following the tax fraud case...
Inflation is starting to 'drop like a rock' leading to deflation in certain areas of the economy, Fundstrat says
Inflation is starting to 'drop like a rock' rather than a feather, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee observed outright deflation in some areas of the economy, suggesting that inflation is less sticky than perceived. Stock market investors are looking for a cool down in inflation as it would allow...
'Shrinkflation' Worries Many Consumers, Prompts Action
Many grocery stores are shrinking the size of their packages while keeping prices the same or even raising them, a phenomenon known as “shrinkflation.”. Consumers aren’t happy with the development. And while some are just accepting it, others are not and are combating it. More than half (54%)...
cryptoslate.com
Despite market downturn, US sees 44% increase in retail crypto investors
The crypto winter has not dampened the interest and trust of Americans in the cryptocurrency sector, according to a Crypto Pulse survey of 28,000 institutional and retail investors across 23 countries. The research was an initiative of the London-headquartered crypto exchange Bitstamp. In the U.S., 61% of retail respondents said...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto community lambasts dydx’s new facial verification requirement
Decentralized exchange dYdX (DYDX) has discontinued its new $25 deposit promo citing “overwhelming demand,” and denied claims that the DEX now required users’ verification. The DEX had drawn the ire of the crypto community after it requested participants in the $25 deposit bonus to carry out a...
Fighting inflation over the next 18 months could bring the same kind of pain it did in the 19 80s: fewer jobs and expensive borrowing
The Fed expects inflation to return to normal by the end of 2023. A comparison to the 1980s suggests a swift but painful path.
Lower US job gain in August could aid Fed's inflation fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy number of jobs last month, yet slowed their hiring enough to potentially help the Federal Reserve in its fight to reduce raging inflation. The economy gained 315,000 jobs in August, a still-solid figure that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending. Friday’s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. Yet that increase was also an encouraging sign: It reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who are looking for work. “It’s a very positive report and still holds open the possibility for a soft landing,” said Ellen Gaske, an economist at PGIM Fixed Income, referring to the Fed’s goal of slowing the economy enough to cool inflation without going so far as to cause a recession. Prices are rising at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years, which has handed congressional Republicans a hammer to use against Democrats in the fall congressional elections. Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady noted Friday that rising wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, leaving Americans with “shrinking paychecks.”
