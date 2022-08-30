ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Doggone inflation takes a bite out of Chewy's 2Q sales

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tpI2_0hbmIGDX00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Online pet retailer Chewy Inc. on Tuesday reported a sales shortfall for its fiscal second quarter, a sign that even spending on dog treats and other pet accessories has fallen victim to inflation.

The company based in Dania Beach, Florida, also issued sales forecasts for its current quarter and fiscal year that fell below what Wall Street had been looking for. Chewy's stock tumbled more than 9% in after-market trading.

Chewy's disappointing sales results underscore how shoppers are cutting back on discretionary items — even pet products that were once considered recession-proof. The shortfall comes after pet-supply retailers enjoyed strong sales during the height of the pandemic, partly driven by people who acquired pets to keep them company during lockdowns.

But apparently, pet owners are also getting sticker shock from rising prices.

“Across the pet category, pricing escalated throughout the second quarter," Chewy CEO Sumit Singh told industry analysts Tuesday. ”Consumers in the pet category responded to growing economic uncertainty by curtailing some of their purchase activity, leading to industrywide declines in unit volume."

Singh said that even as consumers pull back in some areas, Chewy outperformed broader industry trends in essentials like food and healthcare.

Chewy reported second-quarter net income of $22.3 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter that ended July 31 after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.43 billion, a 13% increase from the year-ago period. However, the results came in below Wall Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.57 billion, according to FactSet.

The company said it expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.9 billion to $10 billion. That's also below estimates for $10.25 billion, according to FactSet.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Chewy Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
113K+
Followers
122K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy