Bellingham, WA

wwuvikings.com

Vikings Host No. 17 West Texas A&M on Thursday

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Coming off a pair of shutouts to open the 2022 season, the Western Washington University men's soccer team welcomes No. 17 nationally-ranked West Texas A&M to Bellingham for a Thursday evening match under the lights at Harrington Field. The Vikings are undefeated at 1-0-1 to open...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Defending state champion Lions look to run it back

The Lynden football team has a treat in store this season for winning last year’s Class 2A state championship: playing most of its entire 2022 season on the road. Of the Lions’ nine regular-season games, only three will be played at Rollie DeKoster Field in Lynden. To top...
LYNDEN, WA
southsoundmag.com

The Rise of Enumclaw

The room’s energy seemed to render Aramis Johnson speechless. “I was having so much fun I forgot,” the 26-year-old frontman of the Tacoma rock band Enumclaw confessed after blanking on some lyrics while the group played a song called “Cinderella.”. It was March, and the four-piece...
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
#Ncaa Championship#Ssu#Texas A M University#Concordia University#Wwu#Morgan Manalili
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state

SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

So About That (Brief) Marine Area 13 Salmon Closure …

Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.
OLYMPIA, WA

