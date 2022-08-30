Read full article on original website
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Host No. 17 West Texas A&M on Thursday
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Coming off a pair of shutouts to open the 2022 season, the Western Washington University men's soccer team welcomes No. 17 nationally-ranked West Texas A&M to Bellingham for a Thursday evening match under the lights at Harrington Field. The Vikings are undefeated at 1-0-1 to open...
UW Offers O'Dea High Big Man Just Beginning to Mature Physically
Miles Goodman stands 6-foot-10 and runs the floor well.
cascadiadaily.com
Defending state champion Lions look to run it back
The Lynden football team has a treat in store this season for winning last year’s Class 2A state championship: playing most of its entire 2022 season on the road. Of the Lions’ nine regular-season games, only three will be played at Rollie DeKoster Field in Lynden. To top...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
southsoundmag.com
The Rise of Enumclaw
The room’s energy seemed to render Aramis Johnson speechless. “I was having so much fun I forgot,” the 26-year-old frontman of the Tacoma rock band Enumclaw confessed after blanking on some lyrics while the group played a song called “Cinderella.”. It was March, and the four-piece...
kptv.com
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
Strain of nationwide teacher shortage being felt in Washington state
There’s a nationwide teacher shortage, and Washington state is not exempt. As students gear up to head back into the classroom, some officials are scrambling to make sure someone will be there to teach them on the first day of school. It’s a situation that the state’s Professional Educator...
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
The Flight Deal
Southwest: Seattle – Kona, Hawaii (and vice versa) $223. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
Bellingham coffee roaster teams with famous band to celebrate new album, national tour
The band had been discussing the idea of a coffee partnership with their long-time collaborator and photographer Ryan Russell.
Man didn’t have mental capacity for premeditation in WWU student murder, attorney says
Rigoberto Galvan is on trial in Whatcom County Superior Court for aggravated first-degree murder for the death of his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend.
nwsportsmanmag.com
So About That (Brief) Marine Area 13 Salmon Closure …
Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.
