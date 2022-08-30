ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia wins 2nd ODI, clinches series against Zimbabwe

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Mitchell Starc took three early wickets to help restrict Zimbabwe to 96 runs and Steve Smith posted an unbeaten 47 as Australia won the second one-day cricket international by eight wickets Wednesday to clinch the three-match series.

After Australia won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat, Starc (3-24) bowled three wides in a wild opening over but quickly recovered his line and a fuller length to bowl Innocent Kaia (2), trap Wessly Madhevere (0) lbw and have Tadiwanashe Marumani (4) caught at point as Zimbabwe slumped to 14 for three.

His new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood (1-16) bowled a consistent back-of-a-length across two spells and was rewarded with the wicket of Sikanda Raza (17), leaving Zimbabwe 46-4 at the first drinks break.

Allrounder Cameron Green held an outfield catch to remove Zimbabwe’s top scorer — Sean Williams for 29 off 45 deliveries — off Adam Zampa’s bowling and then had both Tony Munyonga and Ryan Burl caught behind for 10.

Leg-spinner Zampa (3-21) took the last two wickets within four deliveries to ensure Zimbabwe’s innings ended inside 28 overs.

“I thought it was clinical by all the bowlers — the tone set by Starc and Hazlewood at the top of the innings was outstanding,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “Cam Green, the two spinners, it couldn’t have gone more to plan today.”

It went completely against plans for Zimbabwe.

Skipper Regis Chakabva commended the way his Zimbabwe bowling attack went out to try and defend a meagre total but said the batting was disappointing.

“The Aussies bowled really well at us. Really used the wicket well,” he said in a post-match TV interview. “We just didn’t get any of our guys getting any real starts.

“The first game went really well — today, lots of things to take from it, and keep learning.”

Richard Ngarava removed openers David Warner (13) and Aaron Finch (1) in the third over to have Australia in trouble at 16-2 before Smith and Alex Carey (26) combined in an unbeaten 84-run third-wicket partnership to secure victory with 212 deliveries to spare.

Smith scored his 47 from 41 deliveries in just under an hour to follow up on his unbeaten 48 on Sunday in Australia’s five-wicket opening win.

The final match is scheduled for Saturday, also in Townsville.

The series is being played in northern Queensland state as part of the International Cricket Council’s Super League competition for ODIs. Both teams are preparing for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup which starts in Australia on Oct. 16.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Springboks beat Australia 24-8 in Rugby Championship match

SYDNEY (AP) — South Africa defeated Australia 24-8 on Saturday to leave the Rugby Championship title wide open after four matches. The Springboks turned in a flawless display highlighted by a dazzling debut try for 19-year-old winger Canan Moodie, and the title is up for grabs after New Zealand’s 53-3 win over Argentina earlier on Saturday.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Ryan Burl
Person
Aaron Finch
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Adam Zampa
The Associated Press

Rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary

TOKYO (AP) — Three bottlenose dolphins were released into the open sea in Indonesia Saturday after years of being confined for the amusement of tourists who would touch and swim with them. As red and white Indonesian flags fluttered, underwater gates opened off the island of Bali to allow...
PETS
The Associated Press

Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge. Federal planning minister Ahsan Iqbal called for an “immense humanitarian response for 33 million people” affected by monsoon rains that triggered devastating floods. International attention to Pakistan’s plight has increased as the number of fatalities and homeless have risen. According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused $10 billion in damage. “The scale of devastation is massive and requires an immense humanitarian response for 33 million people. For this I appeal to my fellow Pakistanis, Pakistan expatriates and the international community to help Pakistan in this hour of need,” he said at a news conference. Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who earlier this week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly crisis. He will visit Pakistan on Sept. 9 to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy