thesungazette.com
Visalia citrus plant faces EPA penalties
SAN FRANCISCO – Ventura Coastal, LLC of Visalia agrees to pay almost $300,000 in penalty fees from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations against the Clean Air Act discovered at the facility. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Ventura Coastal,...
Largest federal grant ever for Central Valley Ag
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The largest federal grant ever awarded to a Central Valley group was announced on Friday. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) Coalition was selected as one of the recipients of federal funds that will go into modernizing the local ag industry, totaling $65 million. The group received the highest cash award […]
GV Wire
Brutal Fresno Temps Prompt New Power Grid Warning. Are Electric Cars Making it Worse?
The good news is that after two days of a sweltering late-summer heat wave that’s creating record-setting high temperatures across the Valley and the West, the power grid is still up and running with no blackouts so far. The bad news: We’ve still got about a week of extremely...
GV Wire
Feds Allege Valley Corporate Insider, Small Businessman Stole $5 Million in Cow Feed
Story updated at 2:44 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, to include a response from Richard Best’s attorney. A federal grand jury indicted Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, on Thursday, charging them with conspiracy and wire fraud while orchestrating the theft of cow feed valued at $4.8 million.
GV Wire
Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate
Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Feds accuse California businessmen of stealing $4.5M in canola to fund luxury lifestyle
A federal grand jury has indicted two businessmen for allegedly stealing $4.8 million worth of canola, selling it and using the proceeds to buy luxury homes, multiple vehicles and take trips. The multi-count indictment issued against Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, charges them...
DOJ: Fresno business owner indicted for theft $5M in livestock feed ingredients
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A multi-million dollar theft of livestock feed ingredients in Fresno resulted in two people being indicted on multiple counts of fraud, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show that from 2015 to 2017, 68-year-old Richard Best from Fresno and 46-year-old Shawn Sawa, formerly of Clovis, stole $4.8 million worth […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California judge issues $43.5M judgment against title company for unpaid employee overtime
A Fresno County Superior Court judge has approved a $43.5 million class-action judgment against a Miami-based title company that failed to pay overtime to nearly 400 of its California employees, including about 50 in the Fresno area. Judge Jeffrey Y. Hamilton Jr. on Wednesday signed the judgment against North American...
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
Fresno councilmember calls for audit of Community Medical Centers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias is calling for a state audit after an investigation by the Fresno Bee alleged that Community Medical Centers used state and federal money intended to serve low-income patients to fund the expansion of their Clovis hospital. He’s calling for an audit following a two-year-long investigation by […]
Dine and Dish: El Premio Mayor is Fresno's go-to spot for birria tacos
Every Thursday, El Premio Mayor serves up tacos and tortas filled with slow-roasted beef dipped in melted cheese... hand-made by a Mexican grandma.
Fresno's 'Made For Them' used human trafficking survivors' services without pay or support: Audit
An external audit of 'Made For Them' has found that the Fresno nonprofit sensationalized sex trafficking and used the services of survivors without paying them.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to host 7th annual gem show Labor Day weekend
Those looking to marvel at unique and beautiful stones will enjoy the Hanford Gem and Mineral Show, which will return for the seventh year this Labor Day weekend. The show has been brought to life by WonderVision Wellness and Emporium, a business out of Tulare that focuses on holistic healing and metaphysical items.
Officials urge people to be careful in the heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Triple-digit temperatures are forecasted for the Labor Day weekend, and health officials are reminding people to protect themselves against heat-related illnesses. “It’s brutal outside, absolutely brutal,” that’s how Larry McKinley describes Friday’s 108-degree forecast. “I’m 68 years old, partially handicapped and this is a godsend,” he says, referring to the cooling center […]
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown
VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
GV Wire
Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri
Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
