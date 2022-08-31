ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

thesungazette.com

Visalia citrus plant faces EPA penalties

SAN FRANCISCO – Ventura Coastal, LLC of Visalia agrees to pay almost $300,000 in penalty fees from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations against the Clean Air Act discovered at the facility. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Ventura Coastal,...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Largest federal grant ever for Central Valley Ag

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The largest federal grant ever awarded to a Central Valley group was announced on Friday. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) Coalition was selected as one of the recipients of federal funds that will go into modernizing the local ag industry, totaling $65 million. The group received the highest cash award […]
FRESNO, CA
Kings County, CA
GV Wire

Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate

Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno councilmember calls for audit of Community Medical Centers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias is calling for a state audit after an investigation by the Fresno Bee alleged that Community Medical Centers used state and federal money intended to serve low-income patients to fund the expansion of their Clovis hospital.  He’s calling for an audit following a two-year-long investigation by […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford to host 7th annual gem show Labor Day weekend

Those looking to marvel at unique and beautiful stones will enjoy the Hanford Gem and Mineral Show, which will return for the seventh year this Labor Day weekend. The show has been brought to life by WonderVision Wellness and Emporium, a business out of Tulare that focuses on holistic healing and metaphysical items.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officials urge people to be careful in the heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Triple-digit temperatures are forecasted for the Labor Day weekend, and health officials are reminding people to protect themselves against heat-related illnesses. “It’s brutal outside, absolutely brutal,” that’s how Larry McKinley describes Friday’s 108-degree forecast.  “I’m 68 years old, partially handicapped and this is a godsend,” he says, referring to the cooling center […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown

VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri

Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
FRESNO, CA

