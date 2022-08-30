ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

CBS19

Teacher Incentive Allotment awarded to 3 teachers from Winona ISD

WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six-figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA was created through...
WINONA, TX
KLTV

Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
Bullard, TX
inforney.com

Tyler ISD campuses unite for 32nd annual Pantry Raid benefiting East Texas Food Bank

For the 32nd year, Tyler ISD high school campuses Tyler High and Tyler Legacy united together for a good cause during their rivalry football game on Friday night. The Pantry Raid benefiting the East Texas Food Bank was initiated in 1991, but for the third year since 2020 there was not a claimed winner for the competition, and instead, a combined effort between both campuses.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Ways We G.I.V.E.

GIVE is an organization of high-school girls, created and supported by the Women’s Fund of Smith County. GIVE stands for “Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts,’’ a name that explains the goal of the organization. It was created in 2014 to offer high school girls the opportunity to give back to their community. The members fundraise and provide an annual grant to a local non-profit that serves women and children. The goal is to have a diverse group of girls that represent all schools in Smith County. By uniting girls from all backgrounds, the common goal becomes a shared hope for a better community.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt Regional Hospital reopens after 3-year closure

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A rural hospital is preparing to re-open its doors after closing down three years ago, this time under new ownership. Van Zandt Regional Hospital is located in Grand Saline. The new CEO of the hospital shares what they’re doing differently this time around. “Phase two is going to be opening the actual hospital, run 24/7 providing the ED [emergency department], the in-patient, the lab, x-ray, servicing traumas, transfers, all the things, and we’re staffing 24/7 with physicians here,” says the hospitals’ CEO, Richard Mathis.
GRAND SALINE, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. The city has retimed 19 traffic signals as a part of their intelligent transportation master plan study. Back in 2019 and 2021, retimings were done in other parts of Tyler, but this recent improvement focused on areas that have seen less reliable travel times. The retimed intersections include South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway, East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue, and many more. Public information Officer LouAnn Campbell says there is a need as Tyler continues to expand.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Jacksonville police chief on paid leave following anonymous allegation

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced its chief of police will be on paid leave for the duration of an investigation. Chief of Police Joe Williams requested he be put on paid administrative leave after the city’s administration office received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement released by city leadership, the investigation into the allegation will be conducted by an outside third party and will last for two to three weeks. “in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation.” No further information was provided regarding the situation.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

TxDOT announces I-20 lane closures in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 5:40 p.m. - The lane closure for Thursday, Sept. 1 is cancelled due to forecasted weather concerns. Two lane closures are scheduled on Interstate-20 in Gregg County starting this Thursday as crews begin sweeping operations. Weather permitting, the closures will be one lane only and will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the following locations:
GREGG COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Nominations begin for second-annual 40 Under Forty to honor East Texas young professionals

Nominations began Thursday for ETX View’s second-annual awards ceremony, 40 Under Forty, which will recognize young, influential leaders across East Texas. ETX View is proud to recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. ETX View invites East Texans to nominate individuals who demonstrate leadership and who show dedication in their professional careers and in their community service.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Kilgore College unveils new mascots at spirited ceremony

Kilgore College unveiled its new mascots, Ranger Hannah and Ace the Ranger, at a special swearing-in ceremony in Mike Miller Plaza on campus Wednesday. According to Retail Operations Manager of KC Bookstore Jason Rutherford, the previous mascot was a costume with an angry and uninviting face, which served as the catalyst for reimagining the position.
KILGORE, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1

I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
TYLER, TX

