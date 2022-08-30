Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Henderson County proposing 10-cent reduction in tax rate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Commissioners Court proposed a nearly 10-cent reduction to next years tax rate, and will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate next week. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Commissioners Court Courtroom at the County Annex. According to a release from […]
inforney.com
Editorial: Skyrocketing rental prices show need for more property development
William Coakley was blunt in describing the toll a higher rent payment will have on his family’s budget. Coakley says he’s paying almost $200 more a month for his Tyler apartment compared with a year ago, blaming the increase on fees charged by the complex. “It’s definitely going...
Teacher Incentive Allotment awarded to 3 teachers from Winona ISD
WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six-figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA was created through...
KLTV
Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inforney.com
Tyler ISD campuses unite for 32nd annual Pantry Raid benefiting East Texas Food Bank
For the 32nd year, Tyler ISD high school campuses Tyler High and Tyler Legacy united together for a good cause during their rivalry football game on Friday night. The Pantry Raid benefiting the East Texas Food Bank was initiated in 1991, but for the third year since 2020 there was not a claimed winner for the competition, and instead, a combined effort between both campuses.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview’s Cargill Long Park gets prefab restroom installation
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hope...
inforney.com
Ways We G.I.V.E.
GIVE is an organization of high-school girls, created and supported by the Women’s Fund of Smith County. GIVE stands for “Girls Invested in Volunteer Efforts,’’ a name that explains the goal of the organization. It was created in 2014 to offer high school girls the opportunity to give back to their community. The members fundraise and provide an annual grant to a local non-profit that serves women and children. The goal is to have a diverse group of girls that represent all schools in Smith County. By uniting girls from all backgrounds, the common goal becomes a shared hope for a better community.
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Van Zandt Regional Hospital reopens after 3-year closure
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A rural hospital is preparing to re-open its doors after closing down three years ago, this time under new ownership. Van Zandt Regional Hospital is located in Grand Saline. The new CEO of the hospital shares what they’re doing differently this time around. “Phase two is going to be opening the actual hospital, run 24/7 providing the ED [emergency department], the in-patient, the lab, x-ray, servicing traumas, transfers, all the things, and we’re staffing 24/7 with physicians here,” says the hospitals’ CEO, Richard Mathis.
KLTV
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. The city has retimed 19 traffic signals as a part of their intelligent transportation master plan study. Back in 2019 and 2021, retimings were done in other parts of Tyler, but this recent improvement focused on areas that have seen less reliable travel times. The retimed intersections include South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway, East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue, and many more. Public information Officer LouAnn Campbell says there is a need as Tyler continues to expand.
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
Congressional candidate says man threatened to set him on fire at Longview gas station
LONGVIEW, Texas — Jrmar Jefferson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress District 1 which includes a large part of East Texas, said in a Facebook video that a man threatened to set him on fire at a Longview gas station Wednesday. Jefferson said while he was pumping gas and meeting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At just 22 years old, the Oklahoma native […]
KLTV
Jacksonville police chief on paid leave following anonymous allegation
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced its chief of police will be on paid leave for the duration of an investigation. Chief of Police Joe Williams requested he be put on paid administrative leave after the city’s administration office received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement released by city leadership, the investigation into the allegation will be conducted by an outside third party and will last for two to three weeks. “in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation.” No further information was provided regarding the situation.
KLTV
TxDOT announces I-20 lane closures in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 5:40 p.m. - The lane closure for Thursday, Sept. 1 is cancelled due to forecasted weather concerns. Two lane closures are scheduled on Interstate-20 in Gregg County starting this Thursday as crews begin sweeping operations. Weather permitting, the closures will be one lane only and will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the following locations:
inforney.com
Nominations begin for second-annual 40 Under Forty to honor East Texas young professionals
Nominations began Thursday for ETX View’s second-annual awards ceremony, 40 Under Forty, which will recognize young, influential leaders across East Texas. ETX View is proud to recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. ETX View invites East Texans to nominate individuals who demonstrate leadership and who show dedication in their professional careers and in their community service.
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
inforney.com
Kilgore College unveils new mascots at spirited ceremony
Kilgore College unveiled its new mascots, Ranger Hannah and Ace the Ranger, at a special swearing-in ceremony in Mike Miller Plaza on campus Wednesday. According to Retail Operations Manager of KC Bookstore Jason Rutherford, the previous mascot was a costume with an angry and uninviting face, which served as the catalyst for reimagining the position.
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
Comments / 0