Hero WA fish and wildlife officer saves 4 lives in 1 year. ‘It needs to be done more’
In Washington state’s most remote wilderness, he relied on training and teamwork to save four people, including a 1-year-old.
Washington OKs killing 1 wolf in pack after cattle attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington. The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf
COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
Stevens County Woman Reels in Gigantic Fish on Loon Lake in Washington [VIDEO]
It's the true tale of the world-record-breaking fish that didn't get away. I love fishing. I catch and release. But, I've never caught a world-record-breaking monster fish. This was my record, caught on Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota in 2020. I loved every minute of it, too. Imagine luring in...
ncwlife.com
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
ifiberone.com
Fires may be imminent Friday with Red Flag warning issued for Grant, Douglas and Adams counties
SPOKANE - An unstable atmosphere could wreak havoc on the local landscape due to extreme fire danger Friday through Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Grant, Douglas, Adams, and Lincoln counties. A Red Flag warning is issued when very hot temperatures paired with extremely...
