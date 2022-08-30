ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nespelem, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf

COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader

A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA

