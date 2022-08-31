Metro Arts Commission Appoints Daniel Phoenix Singh As Executive Director Singh Centers Strategic Leadership, Collaboration, and Equity

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University has housed over 5,100 students despite being criticized for lack of housing. The University told the Tennessee Tribune the focus now is to move students into housing from its waitlist. To date, over 150 students have been removed from that list to an assigned room. TSU has worked to resolve the challenges that accompanied an unprecedented demand for housing due to over 3,300 first-time students and the lack of off-campus housing for upperclassmen who ordinarily would live off campus.

