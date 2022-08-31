Metro Arts Commission Appoints Daniel Phoenix Singh As Executive Director Singh Centers Strategic Leadership, Collaboration, and Equity

Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Tribune
Alive Receives Grant From West End Home Foundation To Help Bridge Digital Divide For Older Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, TN — Alive is pleased to announce it has received a $50,000 grant from the West End Home Foundation (WEHF) to support its Henry Hooker Alive Connect telehospice program. Alive was one of 30 nonprofit and governmental agencies that received grants ranging from $10,000 to $400,000. “We are...
Tennessee Tribune
Distinguished President of Fisk Removed
NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University alumni across the nation have expressed surprise and anger over the institution’s unexpected announcement last weekend that Dr. Vann Newkirk, university President, has been relieved of his leadership position in that post. Fisk gave no explanation or details of the sudden move, ending a two-year leadership stint by the Fisk veteran who had served as Provost and was publicly praised in recent months for boosting donor-giving and enrollment.
Tennessee Tribune
Ballet Director Retires from Nashville Ballet
NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Ballet announced last week that Artistic Director Paul Vasterling will retire at the end of the 2022–2023 season, concluding 33 years with the organization. As he is the longest-serving artistic director in Nashville Ballet history, the board of directors has voted to name him artistic director emeritus upon his retirement in recognition of his contributions. Current Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin has been named CEO and associate artistic director beginning Aug. 26, and will succeed Vasterling as artistic director and CEO in June 2023.
Tennessee Tribune
Fifth Veteran Impact Celebration Supports Effort Of MTSU Daniels Center
MURFREESBORO, TN — It was a night to recognize veterans, Middle Tennessee State University student veterans, MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center and present two inaugural awards. Nearly 250 people gathered for the fifth annual Veteran Impact Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Student...
WTVCFOX
FOX 17 News receives concrete proof a Metro teacher was paid for not working
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News received several claims that a former 6th grade teacher at Oliver Middle School was getting paid for work and was not even in the school. This teacher was absent more than Metro’s records show. FOX 17 News obtained records of a...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Focusing on Housing Waitlist after Housing Over 5100, Launches Shuttle App
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University has housed over 5,100 students despite being criticized for lack of housing. The University told the Tennessee Tribune the focus now is to move students into housing from its waitlist. To date, over 150 students have been removed from that list to an assigned room. TSU has worked to resolve the challenges that accompanied an unprecedented demand for housing due to over 3,300 first-time students and the lack of off-campus housing for upperclassmen who ordinarily would live off campus.
clarksvillenow.com
Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
Tennessee Tribune
Four New Members of MNPS Board of Governors Begin
NASHVILLE, TN — Public Schools across the city shift into full gear this week, when the four new members of the board of governors of the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools System officially begin their first full day today setting policy and overseeing the educational staff running the city schools for more than 86,000 students.
Tennessee Tribune
Frontier Airlines Announces Major Expansion at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Including Service To/From Nashville
NASHVILLE – Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) will launch new nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to Philadelphia (PHL), Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Orange County, California (SNA), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP), Portland, Oregon (PDX), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL), Nashville (BNA), Indianapolis (IND) and Kansas City (MCI) in November 2022 and January 2023. With the new expansion, Frontier will serve five destinations from Nashville International Airport. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares between BNA and PHX for as low as $89.*
wpln.org
As Nashville gets down to its last federal COVID money, homelessness and workforce development are the city’s top priorities
Nashville just has over $79 million of federal COVID-19 funds left to spend. For the last two years, the city shifted from emergency pandemic response to addressing systemic issues like homelessness. Nashville residents ranked housing, homelessness, workforce development and child care as top priorities. Metro’s COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee has...
POLL: 61% of Tennesseans disagree with state funding new Titans Stadium
A new report by the Beacon Center revealed that most Tennesseans disagree with the idea that the state could be contributing funds to a new Titans stadium.
wpln.org
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
tri-statedefender.com
TSU houses a record 5,000-plus students for the fall
NASHVILLE – Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover recently spent the night at one of the university’s off-campus housing facilities to ease concerns regarding the safety and quality of rooms. Glover helped check students in at the Best Western and later checked in herself. The hotel is...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Bill Shacklett Now Murfreesboro's Vice Mayor
(MURFREESBORO) With the newly inducted Murfreesboro City Council...came the appointment of a new Vice Mayor. City Councilmember Bill Shacklett carries that title. The city council seats are staggered and Shacklett was not up for re-election during the recent August 4, 2022 vote. However, Vice Mayor Madelyn Scales Harris was in the running and health challenges that she announced earlier in the year brought much community support. In fact, when she shared the personal information at a council meeting, Councilmember Bill Shacklett led the governing body in prayer.
This Tennessee Town Claims Restricting Protests Helps 'Facilitate' the First Amendment
In Franklin, Tennessee, the sun may be setting on residents' ability to participate in public demonstrations free of government interference. As part of city guidance that is "intended to facilitate the safe exercise of First Amendment rights," Franklin officials explain, they are significantly restricting when, where, and how residents may participate in any "public gathering and expression event."
Andy Ogles talks abortion, Jan. 6, economy in 1-on-1 interview
Former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles began the general election for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District saying, "Liberals, we're coming for you."
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 61% of Tennessee voters oppose $500M in state funds going to new Titans stadium
(The Center Square) — In a new poll, 61% of likely voters in Tennessee oppose the state giving $500 million toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium. The poll, conducted by Targoz Market Research for the nonprofit policy group the Beacon Center of Tennessee, showed that 69% of those polled in East Tennessee disapproved of the move while 57% in Middle Tennessee disapproved and 55% in West Tennessee disapproved.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
