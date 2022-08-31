Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
KWCH.com
Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week. Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering...
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The great-granddaughter of the 81-year-old Andover woman killed Sunday is sharing how her family is still wrestling with her death and her brother’s suspected role in it all. Kayla Weir said her great-grandmother, Maryln Harvey, was a huge part of her life and helped raise her and her brother Tristan. She […]
Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
🎥 Police release video of vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department continues its investigation following a high-speed chase that led to a crash Tuesday night in northeast Wichita. This started a little before 9:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a black Nissan Sedan near 13th and Ash. The vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and a chase began. The highspeed chase went north on Interstate 135 until officers called it off due to safety concerns.
WIBW
15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
KAKE TV
Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
KAKE TV
Pepper spray used on students during cafeteria brawl at Southeast High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools confirmed that pepper spray was used on students during a fight in the cafeteria at Southeast High School. Principal Ben Mitchell said in a message to parents that the pepper spray was used Wednesday to "disperse an unruly crowd of students."
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
Students face discipline after Kan. school staff forced to use pepper spray
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Security staff at Wichita Southeast High School, 2641 S 127th Street E, were forced to use pepper spray during an incident in the cafeteria on Wednesday. "There was an altercation at the school involving 7 or 8 students during lunch that caused a large crowd to gather," according to USD 259 media relations manager Susan Arensman.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0