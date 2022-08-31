ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

JC Post

15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week. Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

🎥 Police release video of vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left 34-year-old Corey Addis dead are asking the public to help identify a vehicle. Just after 8:30 a.m. August 21, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department continues its investigation following a high-speed chase that led to a crash Tuesday night in northeast Wichita. This started a little before 9:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a black Nissan Sedan near 13th and Ash. The vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and a chase began. The highspeed chase went north on Interstate 135 until officers called it off due to safety concerns.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas park forced to close temporary after 'suspicious devices' found

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
WINFIELD, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 81-year-old Marlyn Valeta Harvey of Andover, according to Police Captain Ben Graber. Just before 4p.m. Sunday, police responded to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences, 420 Lioba Drive. EMS transported Harvey...
ANDOVER, KS
