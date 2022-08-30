Read full article on original website
Ranchers seek to intervene in Idaho-US water rights fight
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Individual ranchers and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice challenging recently-passed state water rights laws. The request filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court involves laws passed in the last five...
Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor's office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous debate...
Sentencing for Arizona women in ballot fraud case delayed
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Sentencing for two southwestern Arizona women who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election was delayed on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. That means they will have to wait a month to see...
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special...
West Virginia crew responds to wildfires in western US
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about three weeks helping contain fires in northern California. The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. They left Aug. 11 and returned Thursday. The...
Skrmetti takes over Tennessee attorney general office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The top legal counsel for Republican Gov. Bill Lee has taken over the state's attorney general office. Earlier this year, the Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Jonathan Skrmetti would replace Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican who announced in May that he wouldn't seek another eight-year term.
Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
New assessments show New Mexico students still struggling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Most New Mexico students are not proficient when it comes to math, science or language arts, but top education officials said Thursday they have “concrete specific strategies” to get the state on a path to where it sees improvements each year. Public Education...
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) — The number of Kentucky residents registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties, Secretary of State Michael Adams said. The number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at more than double the rate...
WVa governor appoints 2 men to State Board of Education
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new members to the State Board of Education. They are Victor L. Gabriel and Christopher A. Stansbury. “Both of these men are extremely qualified to fill these roles,” Justice said in a news release Friday. “I know...
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said. Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston,...
S.C. prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state's main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the...
Ray Perryman: Low literacy rates hurting Texas economy
Literacy is essential to many daily activities, and its importance to individual well-being can hardly be overstated. In an era of workforce shortages, it is rapidly becoming an economic imperative. The Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies defines five levels of proficiency. Adults who are “Below Level 1” can, at best, read brief texts on familiar topics and locate a piece of specific information, with only basic vocabulary knowledge required. Levels 3 and above allow greater comprehension and application and are generally consistent with being able to perform some type of technical or professional labor.
I-84 near Oregon, Idaho border back open after fire closures
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 in both directions Thursday afternoon near the Oregon and Idaho border, causing traffic backups for miles. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario and the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City.
Gas prices continue to decline in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have continued to decline in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Labor Day weekend as lower oil prices offset increased demand and tightened supplies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
Tennessee park readies for annual 'Super Bowl of Marbles'
HILHAM, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will play host to the 39th annual National Rolley Hole Marbles Championship on Sept. 17. Rolley hole is a game that involves shooting marbles into small holes in the ground while keeping other teams from making the holes. Players say it involves skill and strategy, and the annual event at Standing Stone State Park is considered the “Super Bowl of Marbles.”
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 2
No. 5 Lorena (0-1) at No. 9 West (1-0) Breakdown: The highly anticipated matchup between state champion Lorena and regional finalist West is finally happening. For the second week in a row the Leopards will be playing a Top 10 opponent in another standing room only game, and head coach Ray Biles knows his team can’t sleep on the Trojans.
