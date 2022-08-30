ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

STM Cougars explode for blowout win after early seesaw battle

The first half of the opening quarter of St. Thomas More’s 61-12 win over the Comeaux Spartans was a fireworks show. The homestanding Cougars scored on a Christian McNees 63-yard scoring run after flipping the ball to him behind the line. One play later, Comeaux’s Jaylon Domingeaux broke loose...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

LCA Makes Statement in Victory Over Acadiana

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights looked impressive on Friday night as they ran past the Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams 38-21 at Knight Field in Week 1 of the High School Football Season. All throughout the night, receivers blew past defensive coverages and ran wide open as Jr. QB Jajuan Johnson picked apart the Wreckin' Ram secondary in a passing display that was impressive to watch.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Darian Chevalier powers Rayne's blowout win in season opener

RAYNE — Rayne senior running back Darian Chevalier would certainly welcome some relief in the ball-handling duties for his Wolves. Head coach Kaine Guidry’s all for that idea as well. Until the details are worked out, however, Chevalier is content carrying a huge load, rushing for 220 yards...
RAYNE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
ESPN Lafayette

Watch: LSU’s Mike Jones JR’s Mom Reacts to Him Being Named A Team Captain

LSU is known for having terrific leaders on the defensive side of the ball. The proud Tiger defense has been led by NFL stars such as Tyrann Mathieu, Devin White, and Patrick Peterson just to name a few. Mike Jones Jr. is the next defensive leader for this Tiger team. The former highly recruited prospect from Nashville, Tennessee, played a year at Clemson before transferring to LSU in 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans
louisianaradionetwork.com

Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Original Southwest Louisiana Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday. Festival executive director Lena Charles says Zydeco gained popularity with poor farm workers as a way to boost their spirits after a long day in the fields. She says it has the same effect today.
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Sports
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lafayette’s Cajun Farmers Market

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of Cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live Cajun music for nearly a decade at this downtown Lafayette park. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
MONROE, LA
WAFB.com

3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

ESPN Lafayette

Lafayette, LA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Lafayette has the best sports coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnlafayette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy