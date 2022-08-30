LSU is known for having terrific leaders on the defensive side of the ball. The proud Tiger defense has been led by NFL stars such as Tyrann Mathieu, Devin White, and Patrick Peterson just to name a few. Mike Jones Jr. is the next defensive leader for this Tiger team. The former highly recruited prospect from Nashville, Tennessee, played a year at Clemson before transferring to LSU in 2021.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO