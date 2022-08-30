Read full article on original website
Saints Rookie Chris Olave Embraces New Home: Picks LSU and Enjoys Crawfish
An important part of most NFL rookie's first season is endearing themselves to their home fans. Chris Olave took another big step in that process yesterday when asked who he's got in the upcoming LSU versus Florida State matchup. That's a pretty powerful but simple sentiment from the young rook....
STM Cougars explode for blowout win after early seesaw battle
The first half of the opening quarter of St. Thomas More’s 61-12 win over the Comeaux Spartans was a fireworks show. The homestanding Cougars scored on a Christian McNees 63-yard scoring run after flipping the ball to him behind the line. One play later, Comeaux’s Jaylon Domingeaux broke loose...
LCA Makes Statement in Victory Over Acadiana
The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights looked impressive on Friday night as they ran past the Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams 38-21 at Knight Field in Week 1 of the High School Football Season. All throughout the night, receivers blew past defensive coverages and ran wide open as Jr. QB Jajuan Johnson picked apart the Wreckin' Ram secondary in a passing display that was impressive to watch.
Darian Chevalier powers Rayne's blowout win in season opener
RAYNE — Rayne senior running back Darian Chevalier would certainly welcome some relief in the ball-handling duties for his Wolves. Head coach Kaine Guidry’s all for that idea as well. Until the details are worked out, however, Chevalier is content carrying a huge load, rushing for 220 yards...
Florida State Marching Band Plans to Pay Tribute to NOLA and Jameis Winston
Florida State and. LSU is scheduled to play this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff Game and some are already talking about the halftime show. In a recent Tweet, the Florida State marching band said that they plan to pay tribute to the city of New Orleans and to the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.
Port Barre-Livonia football game cancelled
Livonia High, where the game will be played, was locked down Thursday and closed Friday after a fight that left a student hospitalized.
LSU Football Video to Start Season Will Give You Chills [WATCH]
LSU Football released a video looking back on the program and it will give any fan chills. The Tigers are just days away from a new era in Baton Rouge as they prepare to take on Florida State in New Orleans on September 4th. Here, LSU looks back on what...
Watch: LSU’s Mike Jones JR’s Mom Reacts to Him Being Named A Team Captain
LSU is known for having terrific leaders on the defensive side of the ball. The proud Tiger defense has been led by NFL stars such as Tyrann Mathieu, Devin White, and Patrick Peterson just to name a few. Mike Jones Jr. is the next defensive leader for this Tiger team. The former highly recruited prospect from Nashville, Tennessee, played a year at Clemson before transferring to LSU in 2021.
Local vendors offering boudin, hand pies at Cajun Field this season; see new menu
Just like the 2022 version of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team, the concession lineup will include some new players when the Ragin’ Cajuns play their opening game Saturday night at home against Southeastern Louisiana University. Pat Mould, in charge of retail food and beverage operations and...
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday
After a two-year break due to COVID, the Original Southwest Louisiana Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday. Festival executive director Lena Charles says Zydeco gained popularity with poor farm workers as a way to boost their spirits after a long day in the fields. She says it has the same effect today.
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lafayette Giving Away 250 Bundlets on Thu, Sept 1
One of our favorite places to enjoy a delicious bundt cake is set to celebrate its 25th birthday tomorrow.
Food truck park in Lafayette set to open in 2023
A new family-owned food truck park, called Parc De Oaks, is set to open in Lafayette.
Heart of Louisiana: Lafayette’s Cajun Farmers Market
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of Cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live Cajun music for nearly a decade at this downtown Lafayette park. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
