Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reacts to Penn State's thrilling win over Purdue
James Franklin put it best when he described quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance as “gutsy.”. The Nittany Lions signal caller found sweet redemption after a pick-6 suffered earlier in the game. Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive that saw him complete 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with under a minute left.
The Penn State-Purdue Report Card
Grading the Lions after their 35-31 win over the Boilermakers in a manic Big Ten opener.
Look: Purdue Player's Gross Moment Went Viral Last Night
Midway through the fourth quarterback of Thursday night's matchup against Penn State, Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson snagged an interception and ran it back for a 72-yard, go-ahead pick six. The lengthly sprint and overwhelming excitement of a rocking Ross-Ade Stadium clearly got the best of Jefferson. The senior DB...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Thursday night Penn State-Purdue thriller
Kirk Herbstreit was pleased with how the Penn State-Purdue game on Thursday night went, much like the neutral fans who watched. The game ended up going back and forth with a game-winning drive from Penn State QB Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions scored with just under 1 minute to go in the game, winning 35-31.
Penn State Says 'Unlawful' Crowds Could Face Arrest Celebrating Win
The Lions beat Purdue 35-31 in West Lafayette. Back in State College, the university asked cheering crowds to disperse.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska
Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas
The Cincinnati Bearcats will begin their 2022 season with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ahead of this battle between two ranked teams, we’ll look at some bold college football predictions for Cincinnati against Arkansas. The 2021 season was nothing short of magical for Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect […] The post Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Illinois-Indiana catch controversy
Was it a catch or not? It’s become one of the most consistently asked questions throughout all levels of football in recent years. And as Big Ten rivals Illinois and Indiana opened their 2022 season against each other in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire game on Friday night, a catch controversy emerged.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
Video: Central Michigan ran interesting fake on kickoff return
Central Michigan had virtually no chance of winning their season-opening game against Oklahoma State on Thursday night, so they instead used the opportunity to try out a very unique special teams play. After they went down 44-15 late in the first half, the Chippewas tried to confuse Oklahoma State with...
Paige Bueckers Announces Decision On Her Future At UConn
Unfortunately, Paige Bueckers will not be suiting up for UConn women's basketball this season after tearing her ACL. We will have the opportunity to see Bueckers in a Huskies' uniform again though, she says. In her first session with the media since injuring her knee this summer, Bueckers told reporters she is not thinking about entering the 2023 WNBA Draft right now.
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
saturdaytradition.com
Jason McCourty, former Rutgers DB, recovering after undergoing emergency surgery
Jason McCourty had some scary news Tuesday. The former Rutgers alum who played for the Scarlet Knights from 2005-2008, was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to an issue with his appendix, per The US Sun. McCourty’s forthcoming surgery came just hours after appearing on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning...
High Profile Puking College Football Teams Now 0-2 This Season
College football is back and this year's theme is obviously throwing up. Vomit. Puke. However you want to say it, this year college football is all about a reverseal of fortune. It all started with Scott Frost who bragged on his radio show that players were throwing up 15-20 times per practice. Frost proceeded to fly the Cornhuskers to Dublin, Ireland where they lost to Northwestern. The same Northwestern team that went 3-9 last year. The same Northwestern that Nebraska beat 56-7 last season. Last night the bad luck of the pukers continued. Chris Jefferson of Purdue had a 72-yard pick six off Penn State's Sean Clifford to give the Boilermakers a 28-24 lead midway through the 4th quarter. PICK SIX PURDUE ðŸš‚ðŸš‚ðŸš‚ðŸš‚Chris Jefferson runs it back 72 yards for the @BoilerFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/ggNXfijweM Jefferson was then showing puking on the sideline.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening
Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Penn State’s bonkers win over Purdue
Just in case anyone out there forgot about how crazy college football can be, the final minutes of Penn State’s win over Purdue on Thursday should provide all the reminders needed. The Nittany Lions won the game when Sean Clifford found running back Keyvone Lee for a 10-yard touchdown...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: Penn State-Purdue best bets
The Big Ten’s college football party resumes Thursday night on FOX!. James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions (-3.5 at FOX Bet, O/U 52) roll into West Lafayette, Ind., to face the Purdue Boilermakers, a team that finished 9-4 last season after an enthralling victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, still committed to Scott Frost's future with football program
Trev Alberts was asked about the status of Scott Frost’s position with the football team after seeing rumors on social media. He gave his thoughts on it per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald. Nebraska fans are starting to get restless with Frost, who lost 31-28 on Saturday to...
