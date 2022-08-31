College football is back and this year's theme is obviously throwing up. Vomit. Puke. However you want to say it, this year college football is all about a reverseal of fortune. It all started with Scott Frost who bragged on his radio show that players were throwing up 15-20 times per practice. Frost proceeded to fly the Cornhuskers to Dublin, Ireland where they lost to Northwestern. The same Northwestern team that went 3-9 last year. The same Northwestern that Nebraska beat 56-7 last season. Last night the bad luck of the pukers continued. Chris Jefferson of Purdue had a 72-yard pick six off Penn State's Sean Clifford to give the Boilermakers a 28-24 lead midway through the 4th quarter. PICK SIX PURDUE ðŸš‚ðŸš‚ðŸš‚ðŸš‚Chris Jefferson runs it back 72 yards for the @BoilerFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/ggNXfijweM Jefferson was then showing puking on the sideline.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO