Brunson, Cordova, Elko, Blenheim, and Hilda. These are all places…oh, we almost forgot Williams, Sycamore, Tatum, Wellford, and Stuckey. You, of course, have been to all these towns. We had not. In May of 2020, my wife, Susan and I set a goal (COVID inspired) to visit all 271 cities and towns in South Carolina as designated by the S.C. Municipal Association. It was a great adventure to get off I-26, 95, 20, and 85 to really see S.C., meet some interesting people and visit some out of the way places.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO