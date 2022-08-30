Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
townandtourist.com
50 Best Things To Do in Columbia, SC (All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. South Carolina’s capital Columbia is a city packed with exciting spots. With heartwarming hospitality from locals and easily navigable streets, this city is a great place for tourists. The city has so much to offer from family-friendly parks to historical sites and lots more.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
FOX Carolina
Upper SC State Fair is back with 11 days of fun
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upper South Carolina State Fair is back with 11 days of food and fun for your family to enjoy. The fair, located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway, opens Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and will run through Sept. 12. Guests will be able to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Tourism board holds annual meeting
The Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) Regional Tourism Board’s Annual Meeting was held August 25. The meeting provided an opportunity for the tourism community and political allies to learn what the organization accomplished this year in promoting tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties. “Capital...
Student, faculty member found dead on South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
Columbia Star
Visiting every town in South Carolina
Brunson, Cordova, Elko, Blenheim, and Hilda. These are all places…oh, we almost forgot Williams, Sycamore, Tatum, Wellford, and Stuckey. You, of course, have been to all these towns. We had not. In May of 2020, my wife, Susan and I set a goal (COVID inspired) to visit all 271 cities and towns in South Carolina as designated by the S.C. Municipal Association. It was a great adventure to get off I-26, 95, 20, and 85 to really see S.C., meet some interesting people and visit some out of the way places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10NEWS
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Seen this crab? South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants your pictures
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it […]
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Rob Shaw Gallery to feature Rebecca Horne
This Friday, September 2, from 6 to 9 pm, Rob Shaw Framing and Gallery, 324 State Street in West Columbia, will host a reception launching a month-long exhibit and sale of works by artist Rebecca Horne. An international-award-winning, self-taught abstract artist based in West Columbia, Horne is inspired by the...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Lexington grocery store KJ's Market to close this month, selling off inventory
LEXINGTON — The KJ's Market grocery store on U.S. 1 in Lexington is set to close, with a liquidation sale already underway. The store, at 4360 Augusta Road, will close Sept. 17, according to an employee. The store is hosting a sale with 25 percent off most items that...
SC women offer free cleaning service for people struggling
Three women in the Upstate are changing lives by simply cleaning houses and providing a free service to those in need.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
WIS-TV
Columbia caregiver awarded national scholarship to pursue care-related career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as a caregiver for both of her parents, a Columbia caregiver is now getting a helping hand in pursuing a care-related career. LaKecia Robinson was recently awarded a national caregiver scholarship program by Griswold Home Care, an in-home senior care franchise, and its nonprofit, the Jean Griswold Foundation.
wpde.com
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
Carwash today aims to help SC State student in need of liver transplant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Just four months after the loss of Amya Carr, a member of South Carolina State's Champagne Dance Team, the squad is going through another trying time. Aiyana Colbert is currently at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in waiting. "She needs a new liver and it will have...
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
Comments / 0