Columbia, SC

myhorrynews.com

S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center

When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
townandtourist.com

50 Best Things To Do in Columbia, SC (All Ages!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. South Carolina’s capital Columbia is a city packed with exciting spots. With heartwarming hospitality from locals and easily navigable streets, this city is a great place for tourists. The city has so much to offer from family-friendly parks to historical sites and lots more.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Upper SC State Fair is back with 11 days of fun

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upper South Carolina State Fair is back with 11 days of food and fun for your family to enjoy. The fair, located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway, opens Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and will run through Sept. 12. Guests will be able to...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Tourism board holds annual meeting

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) Regional Tourism Board’s Annual Meeting was held August 25. The meeting provided an opportunity for the tourism community and political allies to learn what the organization accomplished this year in promoting tourism and economic development in Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda counties. “Capital...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Visiting every town in South Carolina

Brunson, Cordova, Elko, Blenheim, and Hilda. These are all places…oh, we almost forgot Williams, Sycamore, Tatum, Wellford, and Stuckey. You, of course, have been to all these towns. We had not. In May of 2020, my wife, Susan and I set a goal (COVID inspired) to visit all 271 cities and towns in South Carolina as designated by the S.C. Municipal Association. It was a great adventure to get off I-26, 95, 20, and 85 to really see S.C., meet some interesting people and visit some out of the way places.
TRAVEL
10NEWS

Loose emu captured in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Rob Shaw Gallery to feature Rebecca Horne

This Friday, September 2, from 6 to 9 pm, Rob Shaw Framing and Gallery, 324 State Street in West Columbia, will host a reception launching a month-long exhibit and sale of works by artist Rebecca Horne. An international-award-winning, self-taught abstract artist based in West Columbia, Horne is inspired by the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency

The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia caregiver awarded national scholarship to pursue care-related career

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After serving as a caregiver for both of her parents, a Columbia caregiver is now getting a helping hand in pursuing a care-related career. LaKecia Robinson was recently awarded a national caregiver scholarship program by Griswold Home Care, an in-home senior care franchise, and its nonprofit, the Jean Griswold Foundation.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

