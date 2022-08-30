ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Notre Dame shows recruit love with amazing, futuristic video

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
The Irish have been killing it on social media recently. Their announcement they will wear white jerseys for the Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas created a wave of positive buzz along different platforms.

They are at it again, but this time with a recruitment video. Linebacker commit Jaiden Ausberry went to Twitter to share one of the latest videos created by the Notre Dame football social media team.

This one is like looking into the future, complete with AI inside a helmet’s visor along with face recognition, video and audio capabilities. Most likely this technology will never be used, but it’s still pretty cool to see. Check it out for yourself.

