UK slips behind India to become world's 6th biggest economy
London, Sep 3 (IANS) Britain has dropped behind India to become the world's sixth largest economy, according to Bloomberg. India toppled the UK from its position in the final three months of 2021 to become the fifth-biggest economy. The calculation is based in US dollars, and India extended its lead in the first quarter, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund.
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. On Aug 29, analytics firm Delphi Digital highlighted Bitcoin open interest hitting a new record-high and said:. Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. Dogechain Sees Over...
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
U.S. gets warrant to seize $45 million airplane owned by Russian energy firm Lukoil
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States obtained a warrant to seize a $45 million aircraft owned by Russian energy firm PJSC Lukoil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, though the aircraft is currently believed to be in Russia. "The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the...
China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan says
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships and is aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan's aid in the event of a war, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a strongly worded report raising the alarm on Beijing's military designs. Tensions between Taiwan and China...
A 'Trend Reversal' Candidate: Stock Ready to Rally Amid Bullish Divergence!
The broader market sentiments remain volatile as zig-zag moves in the Nifty 50 index continue to trouble short-term traders. However, there are much smoother and more stable price action patterns being witnessed in individual counters, especially midcaps. Investors in these counters are not facing much volatility and are relatively having a calmer time.
S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday. "The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about $30 billion surplus," Yoon explained.
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told...
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
Almost No Stock Spared as Semiconductor Rout Spreads
(Bloomberg) -- Computer sales are faltering, short sellers are ramping up bets against semiconductor stocks and the US is tightening export restrictions. For investors in the chip sector, the outlook just keeps getting darker. After rallying in July with the rest of tech, the shares of companies involved in the...
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
Polish c.banker Kochalski sees room for more rate hikes -PAP
WARSAW (Reuters) -There is room for further rate hikes in Poland, but smaller ones than there have been up until now, Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski was quoted as saying on Thursday. Poland's central bank is faced with slowing growth and inflation that has risen to its highest level in...
S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
Russia failing to by-pass sanctions on high-tech goods - U.S official
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is trying, but failing, to by-pass Western sanctions on high-tech goods for military purposes and its energy sector, and it is struggling to obtain international funding, U.S. Sate Department sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said on Friday. Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain have imposed...
Liberty One Lithium Corp (LRTTF)
Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Mexico monpol may need to become more restrictive yet, cenbanker says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico may need to continue tightening monetary policy to bring down inflation, said Gerardo Esquivel, a member of the central bank's board. In an interview with Mexican news outlet Excelsior, Esquivel said the bank's board "may need to go a little further in...
