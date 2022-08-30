ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
Updated Cowboys 53-man roster plus practice squad

The dust settled following two days of manuevers, and fans now have a clear picture of who the Dallas Cowboys are going into battle with. While there could still be a major addition on the way, if a deal is worked out with future Hall of Famer and Texas native Jason Peters, Dallas now knows who will be available to them for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ARLINGTON, TX
Arizona Sports

