Mark your calendars for the next NIU STEM Café: Climate Change in Our Backyards on September 21st from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. This will be a virtual event. We’re living in times of environmental and social unrest. Climate change affects everything from crop production to extreme weather events, food prices, jobs and real estate. Join NIU experts in climate change and sustainability to learn how climate change will affect DeKalb and surrounding communities – and how we can draw on our history of agricultural innovation to respond to the challenges of today and tomorrow.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO